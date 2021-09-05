CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Sports wrap: Cheboygan

Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 4 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cheboygan area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Cheboygan sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Alpena / thealpenanews.com

Wildcats drop home opener to Cheboygan

ALPENA — Entering Thursday's matchup, Alpena and Cheboygan each had an opportunity to end a lengthy losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the losing streak and trends continued, as they were on the receiving end of a 28-18 defeat in their home opener. "This one definitely hurts. We felt like...

Alpena / cheboygannews.com

Big second half lifts Cheboygan football team past Alpena

ALPENA — Entering Thursday's Week 2 matchup, Alpena and Cheboygan each had an opportunity to end a lengthy losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the losing streak and trends continued as they were on the receiving end of a 28-18 defeat in their home opener. "This one definitely hurts. We...

Petoskey / cheboygannews.com

Maybank earns sixth at Petoskey Invitational

PETOSKEY — Cheboygan sophomore Katie Maybank kept her strong start to the season going, shooting an 89, finishing in sixth place overall and leading the Cheboygan varsity girls golf team to sixth at the Petoskey Invitational on Thursday. The Cheboygan girls (420) also received a solid showing from senior Jenna...

Cheboygan / cheboygannews.com

Blumke named Daily Tribune's Athlete of the Week

Inland Lakes' Mason Blumke has been named the Cheboygan Daily Tribune's Athlete of the Week for Saturday, Aug. 21-Saturday, Aug. 28. Facing the rival Onaway Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 27, the senior quarterback finished with five total touchdowns in helping lead the Bulldogs to a 71-34 victory. In a poll...

