Sports wrap: Cheboygan
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cheboygan area.
Wildcats drop home opener to Cheboygan
ALPENA — Entering Thursday’s matchup, Alpena and Cheboygan each had an opportunity to end a lengthy losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the losing streak and trends continued, as they were on the receiving end of a 28-18 defeat in their home opener. “This one definitely hurts. We felt like... Read more
Big second half lifts Cheboygan football team past Alpena
Maybank earns sixth at Petoskey Invitational
PETOSKEY — Cheboygan sophomore Katie Maybank kept her strong start to the season going, shooting an 89, finishing in sixth place overall and leading the Cheboygan varsity girls golf team to sixth at the Petoskey Invitational on Thursday. The Cheboygan girls (420) also received a solid showing from senior Jenna... Read more
Blumke named Daily Tribune's Athlete of the Week
Inland Lakes' Mason Blumke has been named the Cheboygan Daily Tribune's Athlete of the Week for Saturday, Aug. 21-Saturday, Aug. 28. Facing the rival Onaway Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 27, the senior quarterback finished with five total touchdowns in helping lead the Bulldogs to a 71-34 victory. In a poll... Read more
