Sports wrap: Cheboygan

Wildcats drop home opener to Cheboygan ALPENA — Entering Thursday’s matchup, Alpena and Cheboygan each had an opportunity to end a lengthy losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the losing streak and trends continued, as they were on the receiving end of a 28-18 defeat in their home opener. “This one definitely hurts. We felt like... Read more

Maybank earns sixth at Petoskey Invitational PETOSKEY — Cheboygan sophomore Katie Maybank kept her strong start to the season going, shooting an 89, finishing in sixth place overall and leading the Cheboygan varsity girls golf team to sixth at the Petoskey Invitational on Thursday. The Cheboygan girls (420) also received a solid showing from senior Jenna... Read more

