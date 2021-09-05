What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Hudson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Times
 4 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Life in Hudson has its own rhythm.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hudson / timesunion.com

New, safer trailhead to popular Breakneck Ridge on the way

New, safer trailhead to popular Breakneck Ridge on the way

Breakneck Ridge, one of the most popular trails in the Hudson Valley, is aptly named. Even with a dedicated Metro-North train stop for day trippers, hikers must cross the two-lane, high-speed Route 9D before they can begin the short but somewhat treacherous hike that involves rock scrambling and a steep incline. Read more

Germantown / hudsonvalleycountry.com

5 Locally Sourced Malts for Brewing Now Offered at Popular Hudson Valley Market

5 Locally Sourced Malts for Brewing Now Offered at Popular Hudson Valley Market

It just a lot easier to get what you need for brewery your own beer or distilling you own spirits with Hudson Valley ingredients. Germantown Beer Farm announced via their Facebook page yesterday that they have teamed up with Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappinger Falls. You can now stop in to Adams for locally sourced Malt for you next brew. Read more

Hudson / 943litefm.com

The ‘Apple Store of Trading Cards’ Set to Open in Hudson Valley

The ‘Apple Store of Trading Cards’ Set to Open in Hudson Valley

A mecca for sports collectible fans is coming to the Hudson Valley, and it's like nothing you've ever seen before. Trading cards are very hot right now. Over the past year, the hobby of collecting sports cards and memorabilia has skyrocketed. During the height of the pandemic, people who were unable to travel or buy tickets to events have had money burning a hole in their pockets. Many sports fans turned to memorabilia, autographs and trading cards as a way to stay connected with their favorite players and teams. Read more

Hudson / hvmag.com

15 Fall Decorating Ideas for a Cozy, Country Home in the Hudson Valley

15 Fall Decorating Ideas for a Cozy, Country Home in the Hudson Valley

These easy-to-replicate, rustic decor touches will inspire you to get your Hudson Valley home ready for autumn in the region. You don’t need to have a family estate in the country to steal a few style tips from these casually elegant homes. Rich in heritage and brimming with handsome good looks, country home style is more about mood, colors and textures than the flash of a fancy house. Below you’ll find 15 decorating ideas to channel country house style no matter where you live. Read more

