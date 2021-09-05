Trending lifestyle headlines in Huron

(HURON, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Huron, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Huron area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Huron schools will require students and staff to wear masks . Stay informed about South Dakota news, weather, and sports Follow KELOLAND News on our website and social channels: https://www.keloland.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/kelolandnews https://www.facebook.com/keloland/ https://twitter.com/keloland https://www.instagram.com/keloland/ Read more

LOCAL PICK

Huron Public Schools will return to classes under a mask mandate HURON – After reviewing the recommendations of the Operations Team of the Beadle County COVID-19 Task Force, the Huron School District announced Thursday that students will return to classes Tuesday at Threshold 3 - Yellow due to the increasing COVID-19 numbers in Beadle County. The yellow threshold is the level... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Seafood at the Fair? It's 'Off the Hook' HURON — A backup plan devised to maintain his livelihood has morphed into the ultimate “what I did this summer” story for North Carolina restauranteur James Fountain. “We’re really learning a lot this summer about how the whole fair network operates,” Fountain said last month from his spot in Aberdeen at the Brown County Fair. “The plan was to hit a few spots, but other invitations came along. We were scheduled for a week in Wisconsin last month and ended up there for five weeks.” Read more

TOP VIEWED