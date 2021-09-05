CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

Trending lifestyle headlines in Huron

Posted by 
Huron Today
Huron Today
 4 days ago

(HURON, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Huron, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Huron area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Huron / youtube.com

Huron schools will require students and staff to wear masks

Huron schools will require students and staff to wear masks

. Stay informed about South Dakota news, weather, and sports Follow KELOLAND News on our website and social channels: https://www.keloland.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/kelolandnews https://www.facebook.com/keloland/ https://twitter.com/keloland https://www.instagram.com/keloland/ Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Huron / plainsman.com

Huron Public Schools will return to classes under a mask mandate

Huron Public Schools will return to classes under a mask mandate

HURON – After reviewing the recommendations of the Operations Team of the Beadle County COVID-19 Task Force, the Huron School District announced Thursday that students will return to classes Tuesday at Threshold 3 - Yellow due to the increasing COVID-19 numbers in Beadle County. The yellow threshold is the level... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Huron / plainsman.com

Seafood at the Fair? It's 'Off the Hook'

Seafood at the Fair? It's 'Off the Hook'

HURON — A backup plan devised to maintain his livelihood has morphed into the ultimate “what I did this summer” story for North Carolina restauranteur James Fountain. “We’re really learning a lot this summer about how the whole fair network operates,” Fountain said last month from his spot in Aberdeen at the Brown County Fair. “The plan was to hit a few spots, but other invitations came along. We were scheduled for a week in Wisconsin last month and ended up there for five weeks.” Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Huron / kelo.com

A competition that was “in the bag”

A competition that was “in the bag”

HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a competition that was “in the bag.”. Natasha Artz from Fair City Foods in Huron took the top prize at the state’s first-ever “Best Bagger” competition hosted by the South Dakota Retailers Association at the State Fair on Friday, September 3. Sponsored by Associated... Read more

Comments / 0

Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
17
Followers
188
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy