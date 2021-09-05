Trending local sports in Elkins

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 4 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) Elkins-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Elkins / theintermountain.com

Tigers face stern task tonight at RCB

Tigers face stern task tonight at RCB

ELKINS — Elkins makes the trek to Harrison County for the second time this week when it battles Robert C. Byrd at 7 p.m. today in a Big 10 Conference matchup. The Tigers, in the coaching debut of Jimmy Hankins, dropped a 33-6 decision to Liberty on Monday night, and now face a stern task against the Flying Eagles, who return a strong nucleus from last year’s squad which defeated Elkins in the 2020 state quarterfinals. Read more

Elkins / wboy.com

Davis & Elkins college students and staff welcome Paralympian back home

Davis & Elkins college students and staff welcome Paralympian back home

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins college welcomed back its very own Chris Hammer from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The college held a celebration parade on Friday for Hammer on their campus. The one-handed Paralympian placed fourth in the triathlon competition. Hammer said even though he didn’t make it onto the podium he’s has no regrets about how he raced. Read more

Elkins / wvnews.com

Eagles rush past Elkins 57-0

Eagles rush past Elkins 57-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After COVID-19 halted Robert C. Byrd’s playoff run last season and delayed this season’s start, the Flying Eagles were finally back on the field. And in the end zone. Senior Jeremiah King and freshman Latrell Jones combined for three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards rushing... Read more

Elkins / msn.com

Triathlon head coach at Davis & Elkins College celebrated by Elkins community after return from Tokyo Paralympics

Triathlon head coach at Davis & Elkins College celebrated by Elkins community after return from Tokyo Paralympics

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Paralympian Chris Hammer of Elkins, who finished 4th in the Tokyo Paralympics, was still celebrated by those here in the community. A parade was held for Hammer Friday morning for his recent accomplishment. Hammer is currently the head triathlon coach at Davis and Elkins College and... Read more

Elkins Today

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

