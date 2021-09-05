Trending local sports in Elkins

(ELKINS, WV) Elkins-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Tigers face stern task tonight at RCB ELKINS — Elkins makes the trek to Harrison County for the second time this week when it battles Robert C. Byrd at 7 p.m. today in a Big 10 Conference matchup. The Tigers, in the coaching debut of Jimmy Hankins, dropped a 33-6 decision to Liberty on Monday night, and now face a stern task against the Flying Eagles, who return a strong nucleus from last year’s squad which defeated Elkins in the 2020 state quarterfinals. Read more

Davis & Elkins college students and staff welcome Paralympian back home ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins college welcomed back its very own Chris Hammer from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The college held a celebration parade on Friday for Hammer on their campus. The one-handed Paralympian placed fourth in the triathlon competition. Hammer said even though he didn’t make it onto the podium he’s has no regrets about how he raced. Read more

Eagles rush past Elkins 57-0 CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After COVID-19 halted Robert C. Byrd’s playoff run last season and delayed this season’s start, the Flying Eagles were finally back on the field. And in the end zone. Senior Jeremiah King and freshman Latrell Jones combined for three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards rushing... Read more

