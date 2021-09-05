The lineup: Sports news in Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

LATEST NEWS

Central women’s golf team at William Penn OSKALOOSA — Playing its first competitive round of the season, the Central College women’s golf team was third at the William Penn Invitational Wednesday. William Penn University won the tournament with a score of 317 on the par-71 Edmundson Golf Course. Central tallied a 327, a mark lower than any of its rounds in 2020-21. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Football preview: Oskaloosa vs Knoxville When: Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Oskaloosa is 4-2 against Knoxville since 2012 with the Indians winning 30-14 in the most recent meeting in 2019. The game featured nine total turnovers between the two teams. Osky was led by 292 total yards and two touchdowns from quarterback William Schultz while Carter Bailey led Knoxville with 124 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Knoxville Football Looking For More Offense Against Oskaloosa Tonight The Knoxville Football Squad takes the field tonight in Oskaloosa looking to have a better result than last week. The Panthers fell to Newton in week one 41-0 as Knoxville was plagued with turnovers and stalled drives. The Panthers were also limited to 123 yards on the ground, something that Coach Eric Kellar says needs to improve on tonight. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Oskaloosa’s three/four defense presents some opportunities for his option attack to gain yards. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE