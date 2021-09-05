CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

The lineup: Sports news in Oskaloosa

Posted by 
Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 4 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Central women’s golf team at William Penn

Central women’s golf team at William Penn

OSKALOOSA — Playing its first competitive round of the season, the Central College women’s golf team was third at the William Penn Invitational Wednesday. William Penn University won the tournament with a score of 317 on the par-71 Edmundson Golf Course. Central tallied a 327, a mark lower than any of its rounds in 2020-21. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Football preview: Oskaloosa vs Knoxville

Football preview: Oskaloosa vs Knoxville

When: Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Oskaloosa is 4-2 against Knoxville since 2012 with the Indians winning 30-14 in the most recent meeting in 2019. The game featured nine total turnovers between the two teams. Osky was led by 292 total yards and two touchdowns from quarterback William Schultz while Carter Bailey led Knoxville with 124 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oskaloosa / kniakrls.com

Knoxville Football Looking For More Offense Against Oskaloosa Tonight

Knoxville Football Looking For More Offense Against Oskaloosa Tonight

The Knoxville Football Squad takes the field tonight in Oskaloosa looking to have a better result than last week. The Panthers fell to Newton in week one 41-0 as Knoxville was plagued with turnovers and stalled drives. The Panthers were also limited to 123 yards on the ground, something that Coach Eric Kellar says needs to improve on tonight. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Oskaloosa’s three/four defense presents some opportunities for his option attack to gain yards. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oskaloosa / radiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA FOOTBALL OPENS HOME SEASON

OSKALOOSA FOOTBALL OPENS HOME SEASON

The Oskaloosa Indians football team hosts Knoxville Friday night (9/3) at 7:30 at Statesmen Community Stadium. The Indians are out to stay undefeated after last week’s 35-14 win at Ottumwa; while Knoxville wants to bounce back after a 41-0 loss to Newton in their opener. Osky Coach Brett Doud said this about senior quarterback Keaton Flaherty’s performance in the Ottumwa game. (Completed 18 of 30 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns; and rushed for one touchdown) Read more

Comments / 0

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
39
Followers
195
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oskaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oskaloosa, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Oskaloosa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy