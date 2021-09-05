Trending sports headlines in Rochelle

(ROCHELLE, IL) Rochelle-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Rochelle sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Cross Country: Rochelle harriers race at Sycamore Invitational MALTA — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub cross country teams opened their seasons against some of the strongest programs in the state on Tuesday, when Kishwaukee College hosted the Sycamore Invitational. Nine Rochelle runners set new personal records in the meet, with the Hubs finishing in 15th place while junior Yuelma Ortiz ran the fastest time for the Lady Hubs. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Girls Tennis: Doubles teams lift Lady Hubs over DeKalb ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team saw all three doubles pairs score victories on Wednesday, when the purple and white faced DeKalb in nonconference action. Despite dropping both singles matches, Rochelle defeated the Barbs 3-2 and improved to 3-1 on the season behind the team’s three doubles... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Volleyball: Lady Hubs rally for win over Stillman Valley STILLMAN VALLEY — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team was forced to dig deep after dropping the first set during Thursday’s nonconference road match against Stillman Valley. Looking for their fourth straight victory, the Lady Hubs successfully erased an early deficit in the second set before closing out the... Read more

TOP VIEWED