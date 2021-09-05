Trending sports headlines in Rochelle

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle Updates
 4 days ago

(ROCHELLE, IL) Rochelle-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Malta / rochellenews-leader.com

Cross Country: Rochelle harriers race at Sycamore Invitational

MALTA — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub cross country teams opened their seasons against some of the strongest programs in the state on Tuesday, when Kishwaukee College hosted the Sycamore Invitational. Nine Rochelle runners set new personal records in the meet, with the Hubs finishing in 15th place while junior Yuelma Ortiz ran the fastest time for the Lady Hubs. Read more

Rochelle / rochellenews-leader.com

Girls Tennis: Doubles teams lift Lady Hubs over DeKalb

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team saw all three doubles pairs score victories on Wednesday, when the purple and white faced DeKalb in nonconference action. Despite dropping both singles matches, Rochelle defeated the Barbs 3-2 and improved to 3-1 on the season behind the team’s three doubles... Read more

Stillman Valley / rochellenews-leader.com

Volleyball: Lady Hubs rally for win over Stillman Valley

STILLMAN VALLEY — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team was forced to dig deep after dropping the first set during Thursday’s nonconference road match against Stillman Valley. Looking for their fourth straight victory, the Lady Hubs successfully erased an early deficit in the second set before closing out the... Read more

Rochelle / rochellenews-leader.com

Football: Hubs fall short against Herscher

ROCHELLE — Junior tailback Garrett Gensler had already rushed for two touchdowns before the Rochelle Hub varsity football team’s final offensive possession against the Herscher Tigers on Friday. With Rochelle trailing late in the fourth quarter, Gensler evaded several Herscher defenders before reaching the end zone for what would’ve been his third touchdown. Read more

