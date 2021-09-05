Sports wrap: Cody

(CODY, WY) Cody-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Cody sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Locals play summer baseball Former Cody Cubs baseball player Jared Grenz kept his skills fresh over the summer, playing in the Power Summer Collegiate League in Palm Springs, Calif. During the month-long season, Grenz and his teammates trained at a former Major League Baseball facility, surrounded by palm trees and desert vistas as far as the eye could see. Read more

Fillies take second in home opener In the fastest race of the meet, Kelsey Pomajzl pushed ahead of the field Thursday during the Cody Tri to win the 50 free. “I was super confident about it,” she said. “It was right place, right time. I came out strong and felt good.”. The sophomore was also .12... Read more

NWC freshmen compete at Nite Rodeo Freshmen Kinzie Castagno from Jackson and Jasmine Brinley from Grass Range, Mont., met this summer when they were paired up as random roommates at Northwest College. They’ve become close friends while both competing in barrel racing for the Northwest College rodeo team. The Cody Enterprise sat down with them recently to chat about their experience. Read more

