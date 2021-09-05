The lineup: Sports news in Barre

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BARRE, VT) Barre-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Barre sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Corliss extends Challenge Cup lead

After lots of back-and-forth action for much of the summer, the ACT New England Late Model Challenge Cup now has a clear frontrunner. Barre driver Jason Corliss has asserted himself as the leader for the $5,000 top prize after putting some distance between himself and the pack over the past two weeks. Read more

Drivers prepare for high-stakes showdown

A full auto racing card includes the American-Canadian Tour plus all local divisions for Sunday’s 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road. Many fans will have their eyes on the 200-lap ACT Late Model Tour main event that pays $5,000 to the winner. ACT is bringing top regional racers such as D.J. Shaw, Ben Rowe, Tom Carey III, Jimmy Hebert and Erick Sands to the Barre high banks. They’ll take on Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model standouts Christopher Pelkey, Bobby Therrien, Kyle Pembroke, Tyler Cahoon, Brooks Clark, Chip Grenier and others plus renegades who are chasing a big paycheck. Read more

Big weekend ahead on the track

West Haven and Barre will be filled with racing action this Labor Day weekend with some of the biggest races of the year. Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts the Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 on Sunday and Thunder Road hosts the 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic the same day. Read more

Spaulding rallies past LI, 20-14

BARRE — Spauldng’s junior Zack Wilson sacked Lyndon quarterback Zach Hale on the Vikings’ final offensive play Friday, allowing the Crimson Tide to hang on for 20-14 victory. “Zack is a punter, kicker, tight end and defensive back,” first-year Spaulding coach Rick Cooke said. “He plays all four every game.... Read more

With Barre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

