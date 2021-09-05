Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Glenwood Springs

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Glenwood Springs sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Magana of the Match: Junior striker off to blazing start in Roaring Fork soccer It’s hard to have a better start to a soccer season than striker Emi Magana’s. Just 70 seconds into Roaring Fork’s first game of the season at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Carlos Perez Rios pushed in toward the goal down the right wing, near the baseline. Demons keeper Jan Carlo Arreola came out to meet him, and Rios’ shot attempt squibbed out in front of the net. A wide open net in front of him, Magana gave the ball the final touch it needed to get across the line. Read more

Glenwood Springs defense stands tall to top Rifle All Teddy Huttenhower could think of was the number 36. Less than five months ago, the Glenwood Springs Demons gave the Rifle Bears 36 inches of room and it ended their season. All summer, they didn’t forget it. They did exercises by the count of 36, each one reminding them of every inch they allowed on a fourth-and-goal in overtime in the playoffs. Read more

