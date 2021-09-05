Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Glenwood Springs
(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Glenwood Springs sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
PHOTOS: Rifle High School sports action
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is... Read more
Magana of the Match: Junior striker off to blazing start in Roaring Fork soccer
It’s hard to have a better start to a soccer season than striker Emi Magana’s. Just 70 seconds into Roaring Fork’s first game of the season at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Carlos Perez Rios pushed in toward the goal down the right wing, near the baseline. Demons keeper Jan Carlo Arreola came out to meet him, and Rios’ shot attempt squibbed out in front of the net. A wide open net in front of him, Magana gave the ball the final touch it needed to get across the line. Read more
Glenwood Springs defense stands tall to top Rifle
All Teddy Huttenhower could think of was the number 36. Less than five months ago, the Glenwood Springs Demons gave the Rifle Bears 36 inches of room and it ended their season. All summer, they didn’t forget it. They did exercises by the count of 36, each one reminding them of every inch they allowed on a fourth-and-goal in overtime in the playoffs. Read more
Steamboat volleyball finishes 3rd at Glenwood tourney
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs volleyball team finished third among 11 teams at the Glenwood Springs tournament that took place over Friday and Saturday. The Sailors started Friday off with a 2-0 victory over Kennedy, 25-12, 25-15. They had a tough battle with Coal Ridge next. The Sailors won set one, 25-16, but dropped the next two 25-15 and 15-11. Read more
Comments / 0