Jackson, WY

Trending lifestyle headlines in Jackson

Jackson News Watch
Jackson News Watch
 4 days ago

(JACKSON, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Jackson, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jackson / buckrail.com

Jackson Lake marinas to close for 2021 season

Jackson Lake marinas to close for 2021 season

MOOSE, Wyo. — From the drawdown of Jackson Lake, Grand Teton National Park visitors and boaters should continue to expect impacts to recreational activities, including earlier than normal closures of lake marinas. Due to very low natural flows and the need to supplement downstream reservoirs, Jackson Lake has been drawn... Read more

Wyoming / laramielive.com

Man In Jackson, Wyoming Thought Taking A Lamb Home Was Good Idea

Man In Jackson, Wyoming Thought Taking A Lamb Home Was Good Idea

By now you would think that people would've learned that you should NEVER touch or take a wild animal, let nature take it's course. If the animal is not acting normal or sick, it's best to alert Game & Fish, not take matters into your own hands. The Jackson Hole... Read more

Jackson / tourscanner.com

51 Fun Things to Do in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

51 Fun Things to Do in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The wild mountain town of Jackson Hole is one of nature’s most fun-packed adventure playgrounds. There are heaps of incredible things to do in Jackson Hole, where rafting and rodeo rub shoulders with biking and bison watching. In summer, fill your days with waterfall hikes, gondola rides, and hot spring... Read more

Jackson / wyomingnews.com

Teton commissioners extend mask mandate to Dec. 31

Teton commissioners extend mask mandate to Dec. 31

JACKSON — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday morning to extend Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell’s mask mandate through the end of 2021. The move followed an identical, unanimous Monday vote from the Jackson Town Council, so all of Teton County is now subject... Read more

The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
The Associated Press

Thinner Kim steals spotlight at North Korean parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has held a parade showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, but leader Kim Jong Un still managed to seize the spotlight by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. During the event late Wednesday, Kim, wearing...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...
Minnesota State / the-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

