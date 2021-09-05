CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkadelphia, AR

Arkadelphia sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Arkadelphia Today
Arkadelphia Today
 4 days ago

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Arkadelphia sports. For more stories from the Arkadelphia area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arkadelphia / allfans.co

Ouachita hangs on thanks to turnover

Ouachita hangs on thanks to turnover

ARKADELPHIA — It took 81 plays for the Ouachita Baptist defense to create a turnover against Oklahoma Baptist and its prolific quarterback Preston Haire, but the timing could not have been better. Sophomore defensive back Andrew Hayes made a diving interception at the OBU 9 with 39 seconds left Thursday... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arkadelphia / hotsr.com

Tigers hold off late drive by Bison

Tigers hold off late drive by Bison

ARKADELPHIA -- After 649 days without a football game, fans at Ouachita Baptist's Cliff Harris Stadium got their money's worth. And that crowd of 4,682 included the NFL Hall of Famer the stadium was named for. With the score tied at 31 with 8:09 remaining in the game, Ouachita Baptist... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arkadelphia / hotsr.com

Trojans look to break skid at Arkadelphia

Trojans look to break skid at Arkadelphia

Hot Springs' annual contest against Arkadelphia has been fairly one-sided recently, but the head coaches for both teams expect to see better things from the Trojans this year. The Trojans (1-0), coming off a 52-7 win over Fountain Lake, are coming into the game with plenty of energy. "The kids... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hot Springs / arkansasonline.com

ARKADELPHIA 43, HOT SPRINGS 27

ARKADELPHIA 43, HOT SPRINGS 27

HOT SPRINGS -- Led by the power of senior running back Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia (1-1) blew past Hot Springs (1-1). Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten found Tripp Campbell for a 7-0 lead on fourth and goal from the 12 in the first quarter. Hot Springs responded with a Perry Jones rushing... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia, AR
41
Followers
197
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arkadelphia Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Arkadelphia, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Arkadelphia, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy