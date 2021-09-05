CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

Trending sports headlines in Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 4 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Lexington / wsls.com

VMI football is healthy, ready for Saturday’s opponent in Davidson

VMI football is healthy, ready for Saturday’s opponent in Davidson

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Keydets are coming off of a historic spring after winning the Southern Conference Championship and earning their first FCS playoff berth in school history. Davidson is led by Scott Abell, who should be familiar to local fans. He coached at Amherst County and Washington and Lee... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lexington / gobluehose.com

Rubio Lifts Blue Hose to First Win of Season

Rubio Lifts Blue Hose to First Win of Season

LEXINGTON, VA – The Presbyterian College men's soccer team earned their first win as they downed the VMI Keydets by a 1-0 final. Jaume Rubio scored in the 51st minute and the Blue Hose never looked back as they went on to defeat VMI. FINAL SCORE: 1-0 Presbyterian. RECORDS: Presbyterian... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lexington / abc17news.com

Morgan’s 3 TDs lead defending SoCon champ VMI past Davidson

Morgan’s 3 TDs lead defending SoCon champ VMI past Davidson

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one to help defending Southern Conference champion VMI beat Pioneer champ Davidson 45-24. VMI won its opening game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-10. Last season, VMI went on to win its first league title since 1977 by beating The Citadel. Jakob Herres scored both of VMI’s touchdowns through the air, catching seven passes for 79 yards. Leroy Thomas added 10 catches for 58 yards, and Korey Bridy had a team-high 15 carries for 68 yards and a TD. Louis Colosimo threw two interceptions in his eight pass attempts for Davidson. Elijah Burrell completed all seven of his passes. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lexington / wfxrtv.com

#17 VMI Football Cruises to 45-24 Win over Davidson

#17 VMI Football Cruises to 45-24 Win over Davidson

LEXINGTON, Va. – Following an historic 2021 spring season, the 17th-ranked VMI football team opened the fall campaign with an impressive 45-24 win over Davidson College Saturday afternoon at Foster Stadium. In the spring, both teams advanced to the FCS playoffs as champions of their respective conferences. The Keydets (1-0)... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
34
Followers
200
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
Lexington, VA
Sports
City
Community, VA
Lexington, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...
the-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy