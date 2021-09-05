What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Magnolia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Magnolia / magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Thursday COVID-19 local report: Columbia active cases down to 173, Union County has 120th death

6 p.m. Thursday COVID-19 local report: Columbia active cases down to 173, Union County has 120th death

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,035+11. Month ago: 2,593. Year ago: 297. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 173-10. Month ago: 96. Year ago: 26. Total... Read more

Columbia County / magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County businesses sell $485,332 in July lottery tickets

Columbia County businesses sell $485,332 in July lottery tickets

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $485,332.50 in July, according to a report released by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from $509,567 ticket sales in June. According to the report, winnings of $306,981 were awarded in Columbia County... Read more

Columbia County / magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Friday COVID-19 local report: 177 active cases in Columbia County -- more than double from month ago

6 p.m. Friday COVID-19 local report: 177 active cases in Columbia County -- more than double from month ago

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,055+20. Month ago: 2,603. Year ago: 311. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 177+4. Month ago: 88. Year ago: 27. Total... Read more

Magnolia / magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 local report: Counties report rise in confirmed cases

6 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 local report: Counties report rise in confirmed cases

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,069+14. Month ago: 2,618. Year ago: 312. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 178+1. Month ago: 90. Year ago: 22. Total... Read more

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

