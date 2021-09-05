Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Hazard
(HAZARD, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hazard area.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Hazard sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Bulldogs pick up home win over Harlan County
HAZARD — Breaking into the win column, Hazard doubled up visiting Harlan County 48-24 in an early-season high school football game on Friday, Aug. 27. The Bulldogs gradually pulled away to win convincingly. Hazard (1-1) thrived on the ground, rushing 14 times for 281 yards and one TD. Max Johnson... Read more
Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 2, heading into Week 3
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are now through two weeks of the High School Football season in the Bluegrass. Let’s take a look at last week’s action as we also look to ahead this week’s contests. 1. Johnson Central (1-0) Last Game: defeated Henry Clay 60-21 Next Game: vs. Cahokia... Read more
Patriot history: Knott Central quarterback shatters school history
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In week two of the high school football season, Knott Central’s Kizer Slone is already breaking records. “I was feeling good, I knew we had a good team and everybody was looking good. Everybody was working hard,” said sophomore, quarterback Kizer Slone. In the Patriots season... Read more
Scores from around the Commonwealth from week three of the high school football season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the state from the third Friday night of the high school football season!. Franklin-Simpson 27, White House-Heritage, Tenn. 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 48, Newport Central Catholic 13. St. Rita, Ill. 27, Lou. Trinity 14. Taylor Co. 36, Spencer Co.... Read more
So a 90 + yrd kickoff return for a touchdown by Leslie county never made mention? It was pretty fun to watch... wish y’all coulda seen it . Boys played hard for only their second game . Proud of you Leslie County keep working hard results will come.