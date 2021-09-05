CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Hazard

Posted by 
Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 4 days ago

(HAZARD, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hazard area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Hazard sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Harlan County / hazard-herald.com

Bulldogs pick up home win over Harlan County

Bulldogs pick up home win over Harlan County

HAZARD — Breaking into the win column, Hazard doubled up visiting Harlan County 48-24 in an early-season high school football game on Friday, Aug. 27. The Bulldogs gradually pulled away to win convincingly. Hazard (1-1) thrived on the ground, rushing 14 times for 281 yards and one TD. Max Johnson... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hazard / wymt.com

Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 2, heading into Week 3

Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 2, heading into Week 3

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are now through two weeks of the High School Football season in the Bluegrass. Let’s take a look at last week’s action as we also look to ahead this week’s contests. 1. Johnson Central (1-0) Last Game: defeated Henry Clay 60-21 Next Game: vs. Cahokia... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hazard / wymt.com

Patriot history: Knott Central quarterback shatters school history

Patriot history: Knott Central quarterback shatters school history

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In week two of the high school football season, Knott Central’s Kizer Slone is already breaking records. “I was feeling good, I knew we had a good team and everybody was looking good. Everybody was working hard,” said sophomore, quarterback Kizer Slone. In the Patriots season... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hazard / wymt.com

Scores from around the Commonwealth from week three of the high school football season

Scores from around the Commonwealth from week three of the high school football season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the state from the third Friday night of the high school football season!. Franklin-Simpson 27, White House-Heritage, Tenn. 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 48, Newport Central Catholic 13. St. Rita, Ill. 27, Lou. Trinity 14. Taylor Co. 36, Spencer Co.... Read more

Comments
avatar

So a 90 + yrd kickoff return for a touchdown by Leslie county never made mention? It was pretty fun to watch... wish y’all coulda seen it . Boys played hard for only their second game . Proud of you Leslie County keep working hard results will come.

Comments / 0

Hazard Post

Hazard Post

Hazard, KY
64
Followers
202
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy