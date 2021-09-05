Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Hazard

(HAZARD, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hazard area.

Bulldogs pick up home win over Harlan County HAZARD — Breaking into the win column, Hazard doubled up visiting Harlan County 48-24 in an early-season high school football game on Friday, Aug. 27. The Bulldogs gradually pulled away to win convincingly. Hazard (1-1) thrived on the ground, rushing 14 times for 281 yards and one TD. Max Johnson... Read more

Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 2, heading into Week 3 HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are now through two weeks of the High School Football season in the Bluegrass. Let’s take a look at last week’s action as we also look to ahead this week’s contests. 1. Johnson Central (1-0) Last Game: defeated Henry Clay 60-21 Next Game: vs. Cahokia... Read more

Patriot history: Knott Central quarterback shatters school history HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In week two of the high school football season, Knott Central’s Kizer Slone is already breaking records. “I was feeling good, I knew we had a good team and everybody was looking good. Everybody was working hard,” said sophomore, quarterback Kizer Slone. In the Patriots season... Read more

