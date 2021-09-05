Your Astoria lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria Times
 4 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) Life in Astoria has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Astoria / columbian.com

Columbia River salmon fishing to close below Bonneville Dam

Portions of the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam soon will be closed to all salmon fishing, fisheries managers from Oregon and Washington announced on Thursday. The closure is due to higher-than-anticipated catch rates of lower river tule Chinook, which are listed under the Endangered Species Act. Starting Saturday, all... Read more

Oregon / kptv.com

Medical Teams Int'l setting up mobile clinics in Oregon to help stop spread of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of doctors and nurses that normally respond around the world to help in natural disasters is doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. On Thursday and Friday, Medical Teams International is on the Oregon coast to offer free services... Read more

How are they going to stop the spread? It’s a Corona virus… it’s here to stay.

Multnomah County / youtube.com

Nonprofit hosts vaccine clinics on Oregon Coast

Incentives are helping many vaccine holdouts decide now is the time to get the shot. Read more

Oregon / live955.com

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Head To Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, Or–Officials are finding new ways for Oregonians to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19. In Astoria Thursday, Medical Teams International offered people a different kind of mobile vaccination clinic. M-T-I’s Cindy Breilh is Executive Director of U.S. programs. The non-profit is hosting a series of coastal vaccine clinics sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Northwest. They’ll be in Seaside today. Medical Teams International will also make testing available at select vaccination sites. Right now in Clatsop County, 61-percent of the total population is vaccinated. 68-percent are vaccinated in Multnomah County. Demand for COVID-19 testing is also growing. O-H-S-U will open a medium-sized, drive-thru testing site at the Portland Expo Center beginning Wednesday. Read more

The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Wall to wall history

When Darwin Meiners was pulling old linoleum up in a 12 by 12 foot upstairs room in his house, he discovered newspapers from 1941 covering the flooring below. Most were issues of The Oregonian, but the rest were the Astorian Budget. He’s fairly certain the newspapers were laid there by...

