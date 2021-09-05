Your Astoria lifestyle news
Columbia River salmon fishing to close below Bonneville Dam
Portions of the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam soon will be closed to all salmon fishing, fisheries managers from Oregon and Washington announced on Thursday. The closure is due to higher-than-anticipated catch rates of lower river tule Chinook, which are listed under the Endangered Species Act. Starting Saturday, all... Read more
Medical Teams Int'l setting up mobile clinics in Oregon to help stop spread of COVID-19
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of doctors and nurses that normally respond around the world to help in natural disasters is doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. On Thursday and Friday, Medical Teams International is on the Oregon coast to offer free services... Read more
How are they going to stop the spread? It’s a Corona virus… it’s here to stay.
Nonprofit hosts vaccine clinics on Oregon Coast
Incentives are helping many vaccine holdouts decide now is the time to get the shot. Read more
Mobile Vaccination Clinics Head To Oregon Coast
SEASIDE, Or–Officials are finding new ways for Oregonians to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19. In Astoria Thursday, Medical Teams International offered people a different kind of mobile vaccination clinic. M-T-I’s Cindy Breilh is Executive Director of U.S. programs. The non-profit is hosting a series of coastal vaccine clinics sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Northwest. They’ll be in Seaside today. Medical Teams International will also make testing available at select vaccination sites. Right now in Clatsop County, 61-percent of the total population is vaccinated. 68-percent are vaccinated in Multnomah County. Demand for COVID-19 testing is also growing. O-H-S-U will open a medium-sized, drive-thru testing site at the Portland Expo Center beginning Wednesday. Read more