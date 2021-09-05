Sports wrap: La Grande

(LA GRANDE, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the La Grande area.

Mountaineers Open CCC Play with 3-1 Victory Over Beacons LA GRANDE, Ore. - 14th-ranked Mountaineers Volleyball opened conference play on a high note as they took down Bushnell University, 3-1 (23-25, 25-20-25-19, 25-20), inside Quinn Coliseum Friday night. With the win, EOU improves to 6-3 and starts 1-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. How it Happened. • The Mountaineers... Read more

Sports Short: EOU's Plut named World Lacrosse Coaching Development Trainer LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse coach Monica Plut has been selected to become a World Lacrosse Coaching Development Trainer after being nominated by Panama Lacrosse. As a nominee for Panama Lacrosse, Plut went through the full World Lacrosse coaching development training curriculum alongside coaches from 18 other... Read more

Local sports roundup: EOU football wins home opener in front of packed stadium LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers came away victorious in their home opener against Montana Western in front of a packed house at Community Stadium in La Grande. Eastern held off a late comeback attempt and won a neck-and-neck contest 35-28. It was a pass-heavy offensive attack, as Kai Quinn threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Quinn also added a team-high 46 rushing yards. Read more

