Sports wrap: La Grande
(LA GRANDE, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the La Grande area.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more La Grande sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Mountaineers Open CCC Play with 3-1 Victory Over Beacons
LA GRANDE, Ore. - 14th-ranked Mountaineers Volleyball opened conference play on a high note as they took down Bushnell University, 3-1 (23-25, 25-20-25-19, 25-20), inside Quinn Coliseum Friday night. With the win, EOU improves to 6-3 and starts 1-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. How it Happened. • The Mountaineers... Read more
Sports Short: EOU's Plut named World Lacrosse Coaching Development Trainer
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse coach Monica Plut has been selected to become a World Lacrosse Coaching Development Trainer after being nominated by Panama Lacrosse. As a nominee for Panama Lacrosse, Plut went through the full World Lacrosse coaching development training curriculum alongside coaches from 18 other... Read more
Local sports roundup: EOU football wins home opener in front of packed stadium
LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers came away victorious in their home opener against Montana Western in front of a packed house at Community Stadium in La Grande. Eastern held off a late comeback attempt and won a neck-and-neck contest 35-28. It was a pass-heavy offensive attack, as Kai Quinn threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Quinn also added a team-high 46 rushing yards. Read more
Mountaineers Fall to Warriors in Straight Sets at Home
LA GRANDE, Ore. - No. 14 Eastern Oregon University Volleyball fell in its second conference of the weekend as the Mountaineers were swept, 3-0 (15-25, 21-25, 17-25), by No. 7 Corban University. With the loss, EOU falls to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. How it Happened. Read more
Comments / 0