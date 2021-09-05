CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Mitchell

Mitchell Today
 4 days ago

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Mitchell sports stories like these, click here.

Can Kernels limit Pierre’s QB and avenge last year’s playoff loss?

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Hollister Football Field in Pierre. Last meeting: Pierre defeated Mitchell 34-27 on Oct. 29, 2020, in the 11AA playoffs. Last week: Mitchell defeated Spearfish 28-7; Pierre fell to 11AAA No. 1 Harrisburg 56-20. ___. After Mitchell won its season opener last week, focus... Read more

Governors Take Two Soccer Wins At Mitchell

MITCHELL – Pierre Governor Soccer recorded a sweep Thursday over the Mitchell Kernels, with the boys winning 4-1 as Cole Peterson scored his third hat trick this season and the Governor girls then taking a 3-1 victory at Joe Quintal Field. The Pierre boys took a 27th-minute with a Peterson... Read more

Sioux Falls Washington notches three-set win over Mitchell

Sioux Falls Washington won a three-set matchup to get its third win of the season over Mitchell on Thursday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18. Sioux Falls Washington (3-0) was paced by Macie Malchow's 32 assists, 4 ace serves and 2 blocks. Joslyn Richardson had 12 kills while Ellie Walker had 9 kills and 13 digs. Jadyn Schetnan had 16 digs and 2 assists while Shelby Kinzer added 4 ace serves. Read more

WOMEN’S SOCCER SET TO WELCOME THE GOLDEN EAGLES IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

MITCHELL, S.D. – Continuing non-conference play, the Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team welcomes NCAA Division II opponent University of Minnesota-Crookston in a non-conference matchup at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell, S.D. About the Tigers. Freshman goalkeeper Isabella Gregg (Moreno Valley, Calif.) was honored... Read more

