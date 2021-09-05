Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Mitchell

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Mitchell sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Can Kernels limit Pierre’s QB and avenge last year’s playoff loss? When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Hollister Football Field in Pierre. Last meeting: Pierre defeated Mitchell 34-27 on Oct. 29, 2020, in the 11AA playoffs. Last week: Mitchell defeated Spearfish 28-7; Pierre fell to 11AAA No. 1 Harrisburg 56-20. ___. After Mitchell won its season opener last week, focus... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Governors Take Two Soccer Wins At Mitchell MITCHELL – Pierre Governor Soccer recorded a sweep Thursday over the Mitchell Kernels, with the boys winning 4-1 as Cole Peterson scored his third hat trick this season and the Governor girls then taking a 3-1 victory at Joe Quintal Field. The Pierre boys took a 27th-minute with a Peterson... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Sioux Falls Washington notches three-set win over Mitchell Sioux Falls Washington won a three-set matchup to get its third win of the season over Mitchell on Thursday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18. Sioux Falls Washington (3-0) was paced by Macie Malchow's 32 assists, 4 ace serves and 2 blocks. Joslyn Richardson had 12 kills while Ellie Walker had 9 kills and 13 digs. Jadyn Schetnan had 16 digs and 2 assists while Shelby Kinzer added 4 ace serves. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE