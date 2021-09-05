CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs News Alert
 4 days ago

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Steamboat Springs sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Steamboat Springs sports. For more stories from the Steamboat Springs area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Steamboat Springs / steamboatpilot.com

Steamboat happy to have family atmosphere back with no limitations this season

Last year, when many sports could hardly compete and practice, cross country teams could continue their season with few changes. The biggest change, however, was a limited number of runners could attend each meet. So, the Steamboat Springs team had a practice squad and a traveling squad. That slightly diminished the family spirit of cross country. Read more

Steamboat Springs / summitdaily.com

Summit boys soccer drops double-overtime thriller at Steamboat Springs

Three goal line clearances in the final moments of regulation kept the Summit Tigers varsity boys soccer team from besting Western Slope rival Steamboat Springs on Thursday night in Steamboat. Once in double overtime, a dazzling free kick for the Sailors (3-0, 1-0 4A Western Slope) led them to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Tigers (1-2, 0-2). Read more

Moffat County / steamboatpilot.com

Steamboat Springs football shutout at Moffat County

CRAIG — The Moffat County football team doesn’t need help scoring. Steamboat Springs provided plenty of support Friday night, allowing the Bulldogs to win 50-0 in Craig. The Sailors are now 1-1, while Moffat County moves to 2-0. Thanks to wind-supported Bulldog punts, the Sailors got the ball behind their own 15 for the first few possessions. They weren’t able to advance the ball, so they punted away. With the wind coming right at the kicker, the ball always flew high, but never traveled forward, giving Moffat County excellent field position. Two or three plays later, the Bulldogs scored. Read more

Steamboat Springs / steamboatpilot.com

Sailors soccer team wins 2nd straight game in overtime

EVERGREEN — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime at Evergreen on Saturday afternoon. The win was their second straight in extra time and pushes the team’s record to 3-1. Evergreen earned a 1-0 lead early in the game and pushed that to 2-0 in the second half. With about 20 minutes to play, Cam Daly found Reece John with a great cross pass. John scored, cutting the deficit to 2-1. With about eight minutes left, Charlie Reisman took a corner kick for the Sailors. William Hayden headed the ball in for the tying goal. Read more

