Sandpoint, ID

Sports wrap: Sandpoint

Sandpoint Voice
 4 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sandpoint sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bulldog volleyball unable to tame Timberwolves

COEUR d'ALENE — The first week of the season has been filled with adversity for Sandpoint volleyball, and that trend continued on Thursday at Lake City. On the first serve of the match, starting sophomore setter Audrey Sheffler rolled her ankle and did not return. "We're hoping that it's not... Read more

Bulldogs grab shutout victory at Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d'ALENE — After a slow start, Sandpoint girls soccer found its way and secured a commanding 3-0 Inland Empire League victory at Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season. Head coach Conor Baranski said the Vikings controlled the opening 10 minutes of the match, but... Read more

Bulldog cross country competes in Post Falls River Run

POST FALLS — Four Sandpoint cross country runners medaled at the Post Falls River Run on Thursday at Q'emlin Park. The course was shortened to 1.8 miles, and the race was separated by class — freshman, sophomore, junior and senior. The top five runners in each race medaled and no team scores were kept. Due to low numbers, a freshman-sophomore race and junior-senior race were ran for the girls. Read more

Sandpoint boys soccer struggles in loss to Coeur d'Alene

SANDPOINT — Following Tuesday's dominant victory over Moscow, Sandpoint boys soccer was eager to get a chance at knocking off Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Vikings had other plans, maintaining possession throughout the match, limiting the Bulldogs' chances and holding on for a 2-0 Inland Empire League victory at War Memorial Field. Read more

ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

