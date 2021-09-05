Sports wrap: Sandpoint

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Bulldog volleyball unable to tame Timberwolves COEUR d'ALENE — The first week of the season has been filled with adversity for Sandpoint volleyball, and that trend continued on Thursday at Lake City. On the first serve of the match, starting sophomore setter Audrey Sheffler rolled her ankle and did not return. "We're hoping that it's not... Read more

Bulldogs grab shutout victory at Coeur d'Alene COEUR d'ALENE — After a slow start, Sandpoint girls soccer found its way and secured a commanding 3-0 Inland Empire League victory at Coeur d'Alene on Thursday. The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season. Head coach Conor Baranski said the Vikings controlled the opening 10 minutes of the match, but... Read more

Bulldog cross country competes in Post Falls River Run POST FALLS — Four Sandpoint cross country runners medaled at the Post Falls River Run on Thursday at Q'emlin Park. The course was shortened to 1.8 miles, and the race was separated by class — freshman, sophomore, junior and senior. The top five runners in each race medaled and no team scores were kept. Due to low numbers, a freshman-sophomore race and junior-senior race were ran for the girls. Read more

