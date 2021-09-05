CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Sports wrap: Hibbing

Hibbing Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing-area sports are on the move — and we've been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

Lady Norse hang on to beat Cardinals in five

Lady Norse hang on to beat Cardinals in five

HIBBING — Sara Matuszak has been around volleyball long enough to know that it's never over until it's over. Even though her Mesabi Range team had a 2-0 lead over Hibbing, until that third point is secured, teams must fight until the bitter end. The Lady Norse almost found that...

Minnesota / cbs3duluth.com

Prep Football: Minnesota high school football kicks off

Prep Football: Minnesota high school football kicks off

Duluth, Minn. -- Several Minnesota high school football teams got their seasons underway on Thursday nights for the first time.

Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

'Jackets dunk Spartans, 105-73

'Jackets dunk Spartans, 105-73

HIBBING — The last time Mike Veneziano set foot on the Superior High School pool deck was when he was in high school. He may want to go back there more often. Veneziano took his Hibbing High School girls swimming team to Superior Thursday and came away with a dominating 105-73 victory over the Spartans.

Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

'Jackets hope to be ready for the long haul

‘Jackets hope to be ready for the long haul

HIBBING — Can the Hibbing High School girls swimming team win the Section 7A title?. The answer would be never say never. Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano will do everything in his power to get his team to the top of the heap as the 2021 season begins. What lengths will...

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

