Sports wrap: Hibbing

Lady Norse hang on to beat Cardinals in five HIBBING — Sara Matuszak has been around volleyball long enough to know that it’s never over until it’s over. Even though her Mesabi Range team had a 2-0 lead over Hibbing, until that third point is secured, teams must fight until the bitter end. The Lady Norse almost found that... Read more

Prep Football: Minnesota high school football kicks off Duluth, Minn. -- Several Minnesota high school football teams got their seasons underway on Thursday nights for the first time. Read more

'Jackets dunk Spartans, 105-73 HIBBING — The last time Mike Veneziano set foot on the Superior High School pool deck was when he was in high school. He may want to go back there more often. Veneziano took his Hibbing High School girls swimming team to Superior Thursday and came away with a dominating 105-73 victory over the Spartans. Read more

