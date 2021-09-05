CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Top Chickasha sports news

Posted by 
Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 4 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Chickasha sports. For more stories from the Chickasha area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

SOFTBALL: Chickasha beats Newcastle in district play

SOFTBALL: Chickasha beats Newcastle in district play

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only. The Chickasha softball team picked up another crucial district victory. The Lady Chicks traveled to Newcastle on Thursday and battled the Lady Racers in a District 4A-4 battle. Both teams entered the game unbeaten in district play, and the Lady Chicks managed to come out on top. Read more

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

VOLLEYBALL: Chickasha knocks off ranked opponent

VOLLEYBALL: Chickasha knocks off ranked opponent

The Chickasha volleyball team is on a positive streak. Chickasha has now won two matches in a row after winning two matches and going 2-0 this week. The Lady Chicks defeated Star Spencer on Tuesday and followed that win up with a win over a ranked Weatherford team in Chickasha on Thursday. Read more

Chickasha / duncanbanner.com

Outlaws leave no doubt in opener against Chickasha

Outlaws leave no doubt in opener against Chickasha

Despite having a No. 10 ranking in Class 2A and Chickasha winning big a week ago, the Marlow Outlaws left no doubt in their opener at home on Friday as they secured the 40-14 victory over the Fightin’ Chicks. Chickasha got the ball first after Marlow won the coin toss... Read more

Weatherford / wdnonline.com

Weatherford loses tough match at Chickasha

Weatherford loses tough match at Chickasha

The Weatherford Lady Eagles fell to Chickasha in three tough sets Thursday at Chickasha. Weatherford opened the match strong in a back-and-forth first set. Chickasha gained a slight edge winning 25-23. In the second set Weatherford struggled losing the set 25-17. Weatherford came back strong in the third set, but... Read more

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

