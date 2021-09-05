Sports wrap: Bolivar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Off to a good start Polk County softball and baseball teams kicked off the 2021-22 season this past weekend from Friday to Saturday, Aug. 27-28. Enduring the heat, the teams had some wins and losses, but they showed there is always room to improve in the next game. Bolivar: ‘Better than that’. Bolivar High School... Read more

COLLEGE FOOTTBALL: UTPB set for matinee opener in Missouri The UTPB football team will be looking for the carryover effect Saturday in Bolivar, Mo. When the Falcons last took the field, Kobe Robinson cradled a two-point-conversion pass from quarterback Brayden Thomas for a 22-21 overtime victory against Midwestern State on March 27 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. That... Read more

Taking a stand The Bolivar Liberators took ownership of the field and the ball on Friday, Sept. 3, in a game against Parkview’s Vikings. Charging the field, the Liberators took the lead in the first quarter with a touchdown and kickoff. With the offensive and defensive lines fighting hard the rest of the game — and Deacon Sharp’s reliable catches — Bolivar overcame Parkview 35-0. Read more

