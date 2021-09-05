CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Sports wrap: Bolivar

Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 4 days ago

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Polk County / bolivarmonews.com

Off to a good start

Off to a good start

Polk County softball and baseball teams kicked off the 2021-22 season this past weekend from Friday to Saturday, Aug. 27-28. Enduring the heat, the teams had some wins and losses, but they showed there is always room to improve in the next game. Bolivar: ‘Better than that’. Bolivar High School... Read more

Missouri / oaoa.com

COLLEGE FOOTTBALL: UTPB set for matinee opener in Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTTBALL: UTPB set for matinee opener in Missouri

The UTPB football team will be looking for the carryover effect Saturday in Bolivar, Mo. When the Falcons last took the field, Kobe Robinson cradled a two-point-conversion pass from quarterback Brayden Thomas for a 22-21 overtime victory against Midwestern State on March 27 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. That... Read more

Bolivar / bolivarmonews.com

Taking a stand

Taking a stand

The Bolivar Liberators took ownership of the field and the ball on Friday, Sept. 3, in a game against Parkview’s Vikings. Charging the field, the Liberators took the lead in the first quarter with a touchdown and kickoff. With the offensive and defensive lines fighting hard the rest of the game — and Deacon Sharp’s reliable catches — Bolivar overcame Parkview 35-0. Read more

Bolivar / ucmathletics.com

Mules Cross Country Opens Season with Runner-Up Finish at Richard Clark SBU Invite

Mules Cross Country Opens Season with Runner-Up Finish at Richard Clark SBU Invite

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Mules cross country opened their 2021 season with a second-place finish at the Richard Clark SBU Invitational hosted by Southwest Baptist University Saturday, Sept. 4, in Bolivar. Freshman Bryan O'Barr, and seniors Alex Kirk and Zach Adams all had top-10 finishes for the Mules. In his first... Read more

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar, MO
With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

