The lineup: Sports news in Marble Falls
(MARBLE FALLS, TX)
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Marble Falls sports. For more stories from the Marble Falls area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
42 Tournament at Marble Falls Senior Activity Center
The Marble Falls Senior Activity Center is the site of a 42 Tournament this weekend. The even is at noon at Saturday, Sept. 4. Please be there at 11:30 a.m. to register to play. The Center is located at 618 Avenue L in Marble Falls. Any question please call center... Read more
Mustangs fall sports rolling along
Marble Falls High School athletes have stayed busy this week with all matches culminating in the renewal of the Burnet County football rivalry tonight in Burnet. The Mustangs are riding high after a defensively dominant performance in the season-opening 20-2 win over Lehman. Head Coach Brian Herman was critical of... Read more
Burnet Bulldog Football 9 / 3 / 2021 vs Marble Falls
Former Mustangs and Bulldogs recall ‘Game of the Century’ three decades later
Three decades ago on a night in December, the Burnet and Marble Falls high school football teams faced off at Lion Stadium in Leander in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs. The winner would hold onto its dream of playing for a state title. It was one of... Read more
