Marble Falls, TX

The lineup: Sports news in Marble Falls

Posted by 
Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 4 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Marble Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Marble Falls sports. For more stories from the Marble Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK
Marble Falls / highlandernews.com

42 Tournament at Marble Falls Senior Activity Center

42 Tournament at Marble Falls Senior Activity Center

The Marble Falls Senior Activity Center is the site of a 42 Tournament this weekend. The even is at noon at Saturday, Sept. 4. Please be there at 11:30 a.m. to register to play. The Center is located at 618 Avenue L in Marble Falls. Any question please call center... Read more

LATEST NEWS
Burnet County / highlandernews.com

Mustangs fall sports rolling along

Mustangs fall sports rolling along

Marble Falls High School athletes have stayed busy this week with all matches culminating in the renewal of the Burnet County football rivalry tonight in Burnet. The Mustangs are riding high after a defensively dominant performance in the season-opening 20-2 win over Lehman. Head Coach Brian Herman was critical of... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE
Burnet / youtube.com

Burnet Bulldog Football 9 / 3 / 2021 vs Marble Falls

Burnet Bulldog Football 9 / 3 / 2021 vs Marble Falls

Burnet Bulldog Football 9 / 3 / 2021 vs Marble Falls Read more

TOP VIEWED
Burnet County / dailytrib.com

Former Mustangs and Bulldogs recall ‘Game of the Century’ three decades later

Former Mustangs and Bulldogs recall ‘Game of the Century’ three decades later

Three decades ago on a night in December, the Burnet and Marble Falls high school football teams faced off at Lion Stadium in Leander in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs. The winner would hold onto its dream of playing for a state title. It was one of... Read more

