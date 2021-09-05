Trending local sports in Fort Dodge

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fort Dodge sports. For more stories from the Fort Dodge area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Clear Lake / globegazette.com

Doughan, Brownlee pace young Lions in search of new heights

Doughan, Brownlee pace young Lions in search of new heights

Every cross country team, at some point, has the goal of making it to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge and running at the state meet. For Addison Doughan and Reese Brownlee, it has been a goal since they stepped near Lions Field for Clear Lake's first practice of the season. Read more

Ames / amestrib.com

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 21: What we learned from the Little Cyclones' loss

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 21: What we learned from the Little Cyclones' loss

The Ames football team is searching for more consistency on both sides of the football following a 42-21 loss to Fort Dodge in its home opener Friday at the Ames High Football Field. The defense is much-improved, but still needs to get stronger up front and give up fewer big... Read more

Webster County / radioiowa.com

Dayton Rodeo rides again this weekend

Dayton Rodeo rides again this weekend

Rodeo fans will flock to the west-central Iowa town of Dayton for a Labor Day weekend tradition starting tonight. For more than eight decades, the Dayton Rodeo has attracted large audiences to the Webster County town, according to Clayton Bills, vice president of the Dayton Rodeo Association. “We’ll have four... Read more

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

