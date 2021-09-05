Trending local sports in Scottsbluff

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 4 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Scottsbluff area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Scottsbluff sports. For more stories from the Scottsbluff area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Scottsbluff / starherald.com

Alliance volleyball sweeps Scottsbluff in three sets

Alliance volleyball sweeps Scottsbluff in three sets

Thursday’s volleyball matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Alliance Bulldogs was a tough fought match that ultimately, had the Bulldogs come out on top. The Bulldogs won the game by sweeping the Bearcats in three sets. Though the game seemed to be a runaway victory for the Bulldogs, the Bearcats... Read more

Scottsbluff / starherald.com

Bauer, Tanquary lead Raiders to team titles

Bauer, Tanquary lead Raiders to team titles

Sidney’s Cameron Bauer and Talissa Tanquary claimed individual titles as the Red Raiders swept the boys and girls titles at the Gering Cross Country Invite on Friday, Sept. 3 at Five Rocks Amphitheater. In both the varsity races, as well as both team titles, the Raiders took all the first... Read more

Hastings / ksnblocal4.com

Scottsbluff football blanks Hastings on the road

Scottsbluff football blanks Hastings on the road

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was not the night for Hastings football despite being the home team in Week 2 with Scottsbluff coming into town. A rough start never subsided and the Tigers could not get much of anything going on either side of the ball as they were handily defeated 40-0. Read more

Hastings / hastingstribune.com

Tigers shut out by Scottsbluff

Tigers shut out by Scottsbluff

Turnovers and mistakes plagued Hastings High and led to the Tigers’ 40-0 home loss to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers (0-3) had trouble from the game’s outset. By halftime, the Bearcats owned a 20-0 advantage. By the fourth quarter, the game was in a running-clock mode because of the 35-point mercy rule. Read more

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

