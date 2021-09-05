Lifestyle wrap: Williston
(WILLISTON, ND) Life in Williston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Williston soars with Sun Country Airlines
WILLISTON, N.D. – Residents of northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana no longer need to travel for hours just to catch a direct flight to Las Vegas. Williston welcomed Sun Country Airlines on Thursday night. The inaugural flight took off around 8 p.m., sending people off for Labor Day weekend. Read more
CHI St. Alexius Williston amid bed shortage due to pandemic surge
WILLISTON, N.D. - Hospital capacity across North Dakota is becoming an issue reminiscent of where hospitalizations peaked at last fall. Officials at CHI St. Alexius Williston say the community needs to do their part to prevent history from repeating itself. Right now, they say the hospital and walk-in clinic are... Read more
I like how they throw in "and unvaccinated" you do realize that the vaccinated are also getting covid, right?
Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands
Williston Basin International Airport welcomed the first flight from Las Vegas by their new carrier, Sun Country Airlines. The flight arrived the evening of Sept. 2, welcomed with a water salute on the tarmac from the Williston fire Department before being greeted by XWA Airport Director Anthony Dudas, Mayor Howard Klug and other airport staff. Dudas made the announcement back in June that Sun Country Airlines would be partnering with XWA, bringing non-stop flights to Las Vegas beginning in September. Read more
Williston to build new animal control facility
WILLISTON, N.D. - The City of Williston has decided to move forward to create a new Animal Control Facility. Commissioners voted Tuesday to have Spearfish Excavating construct a new building east of town. The nearly 1,800 square foot facility will provide more room for stray animals, a birthing area, and additional kennel space for the K-9 unit. Read more