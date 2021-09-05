Hackettstown sports digest: Top stories today

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hackettstown area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hackettstown sports. For more stories from the Hackettstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Balanced attack carries Washington Township to impressive win (PHOTOS) Mike Schatzman has been saying for months now that the 2021 Washington Township football team is stacked with more playmakers than any other during his four-year tenure as head coach. After their best player went down with an injury early in Thursday’s season opener, the Minutemen had a chance to... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Washington Township debuts new quarterback, new running game in opening-night win WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – Some people dream for their entire lives about quarterbacking the home team in the big game. Some just have it thrust upon them. Washington Township sophomore Jared Dzierzgowski falls into the latter group. “He didn't play quarterback last year as a freshman,” Minutemen coach Mike Schatzman said.... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Washington Twp Gets Many Contributors in Win Over EHT WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Mike Schatzman, the head football coach at Washington Township, is in his fourth season and he’s been building the Minutemen into a state playoff contender. This is a big year for himself and the program, and in the first quarter of the season opener against Egg Harbor Township on Thursday night the 2021 season looked to be getting off to a great start. The Minutemen forced a fumble on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage and a few plays later star senior running back Jo’Nathan Silver scored from 6 yards out to give Township a quick 7-0 lead. Read more

LATEST NEWS