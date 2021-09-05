CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown sports digest: Top stories today

Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 4 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hackettstown area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hackettstown sports. For more stories from the Hackettstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Washington Twp / nj.com

Balanced attack carries Washington Township to impressive win (PHOTOS)

Balanced attack carries Washington Township to impressive win (PHOTOS)

Mike Schatzman has been saying for months now that the 2021 Washington Township football team is stacked with more playmakers than any other during his four-year tenure as head coach. After their best player went down with an injury early in Thursday’s season opener, the Minutemen had a chance to... Read more

Washington Twp / burlingtoncountytimes.com

Washington Township debuts new quarterback, new running game in opening-night win

Washington Township debuts new quarterback, new running game in opening-night win

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – Some people dream for their entire lives about quarterbacking the home team in the big game. Some just have it thrust upon them. Washington Township sophomore Jared Dzierzgowski falls into the latter group. “He didn't play quarterback last year as a freshman,” Minutemen coach Mike Schatzman said.... Read more

Washington Twp / 973espn.com

Washington Twp Gets Many Contributors in Win Over EHT

Washington Twp Gets Many Contributors in Win Over EHT

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Mike Schatzman, the head football coach at Washington Township, is in his fourth season and he’s been building the Minutemen into a state playoff contender. This is a big year for himself and the program, and in the first quarter of the season opener against Egg Harbor Township on Thursday night the 2021 season looked to be getting off to a great start. The Minutemen forced a fumble on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage and a few plays later star senior running back Jo’Nathan Silver scored from 6 yards out to give Township a quick 7-0 lead. Read more

Washington Twp / nj.com

Washington Township celebrates 50th anniversary of first undefeated football team

Washington Township celebrates 50th anniversary of first undefeated football team

When Carol DeLucas looks back on the 1970 Washington Township football team, the fact that the Minutemen went undefeated is not the first thing that pops into her mind. She does not immediately flash back to the exploits of quarterback Robyn Small or a stingy defense that earned three shutouts and allowed just 46 points all season, either. Read more

