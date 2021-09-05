CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

The lineup: Sports news in Yankton

Yankton Digest
 4 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Yankton area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Yankton / yankton.net

Volleyball: Gazelles Sweep Beresford

Volleyball: Gazelles Sweep Beresford

Jordynn Salvatori will remind you of the final play. When the senior on the Yankton volleyball team describes the tight-knit nature of her squad and is asked to point to a specific moment in the recent match, she’ll go right to the final point. “That last play,” she said, with... Read more

Yankton / yankton.net

Strong Spring Sets Up Senior Linemen Rutledge, Haak

Strong Spring Sets Up Senior Linemen Rutledge, Haak

At the end of May, Carson Haak and Bodie Rutledge found themselves on the discus podium this spring, and now are in the trenches, leading the Buck offensive line this season. Haak is the starting center and Rutledge the starting left tackle. Both players are in new positions this season and are three-year starters on the offensive line. Haak has moved from left tackle to center while Rutledge has kicked over from right to left tackle. Read more

Yankton / dwuathletics.com

DWU WOMEN’S GOLF COLLECT SECOND-PLACE FINISH IN YANKTON

DWU WOMEN’S GOLF COLLECT SECOND-PLACE FINISH IN YANKTON

Yankton, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan women's golf concludes play at Mount Marty with a second-place finish. The Tigers shot a 316, only eight strokes out of first place. Megan Hinker held on to first place after day two, shooting a 75 on the day and a 148 overall. Ronae Klein... Read more

Seward / cune.edu

Placke notches 21st career top 10 finish; Bulldogs place seventh

Placke notches 21st career top 10 finish; Bulldogs place seventh

YANKTON, S.D. – The Concordia University Women’s Golf team lost ground on day two of the Mount Marty Invite (Sept. 2-3) but managed to place in the middle of the pack amongst 14 teams in the field. The season opening tournament covered 36 holes played at Fox Run Golf Course and Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, S.D. Individually, standout Kendra Placke claimed the 21st tournament top 10 finish of her career. Read more

Yankton, SD
