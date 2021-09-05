The lineup: Sports news in Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Yankton area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Volleyball: Gazelles Sweep Beresford Jordynn Salvatori will remind you of the final play. When the senior on the Yankton volleyball team describes the tight-knit nature of her squad and is asked to point to a specific moment in the recent match, she’ll go right to the final point. “That last play,” she said, with... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Strong Spring Sets Up Senior Linemen Rutledge, Haak At the end of May, Carson Haak and Bodie Rutledge found themselves on the discus podium this spring, and now are in the trenches, leading the Buck offensive line this season. Haak is the starting center and Rutledge the starting left tackle. Both players are in new positions this season and are three-year starters on the offensive line. Haak has moved from left tackle to center while Rutledge has kicked over from right to left tackle. Read more

TRENDING NOW

DWU WOMEN’S GOLF COLLECT SECOND-PLACE FINISH IN YANKTON Yankton, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan women's golf concludes play at Mount Marty with a second-place finish. The Tigers shot a 316, only eight strokes out of first place. Megan Hinker held on to first place after day two, shooting a 75 on the day and a 148 overall. Ronae Klein... Read more

LATEST NEWS