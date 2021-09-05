CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 4 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bellefontaine sports. For more stories from the Bellefontaine area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Friday Morning Football Picks Week 3

Friday Morning Football Picks Week 3

As we gear up for week three of the 2021 high school football season there are some local rivalry games being renewed this week between Indian Lake and Riverside along with Bellefontaine and Urbana. A top five college football game is also added into the mix. Here's a look at... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Volleyball Results from September 2, 2021

Volleyball Results from September 2, 2021

The Bellefontaine junior varsity Lady Chiefs volleyball team lost a hard-fought battle last night to visiting Graham 25-23, 24-26, and 26-28. Grace Barrett and Perri Neeld combined for 6 stuff blocks. Julia Nelson led the team with 8 kills. Jordan Butler led the team in setting. Kenzie Flora played outstanding defense. Ally Barker was solid offensively and defensively. The Bellefontaine varsity volleyball team fell to the visiting Falcons in 3 sets. Lily Palmer chipped in 2 aces and 4 assists. Emily Lamb added 3 kills and 2 blocks. Jordan Butler added 2 assists with 1 ace. Julia Nelson added 1 kill. Latoya Rogan contributed 8 digs. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bellefontaine / examiner.org

Football wrapup

Football wrapup

The Friday night recipe of stingy defense, a strong running game, and making all the right adjustments at halftime has lifted the Bellefontaine Chieftains to a 3-0 start after defeating the rival Urbana Hillclimbers on the road 28-0. “The focus was to play to our standard,” said Bellefontaine head coach... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bellefontaine / peakofohio.com

Saturday volleyball for high school; middle school

Saturday volleyball for high school; middle school

Riverside topped Bellefontaine in four sets Saturday 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19. Riverside was led by Alaina Snow's 32 assists; Jenna Woods 16 kills and 19 digs; Sasha Stotler 14 kills, 9 blocks, and 4 aces; Jade Copas 14 digs and led the team in serve receive. For Bellefontaine, Katie Pool... Read more

Comments / 0

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine, OH
64
Followers
204
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellefontaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy