Bellefontaine sports digest: Top stories today

Friday Morning Football Picks Week 3 As we gear up for week three of the 2021 high school football season there are some local rivalry games being renewed this week between Indian Lake and Riverside along with Bellefontaine and Urbana. A top five college football game is also added into the mix. Here's a look at... Read more

Volleyball Results from September 2, 2021 The Bellefontaine junior varsity Lady Chiefs volleyball team lost a hard-fought battle last night to visiting Graham 25-23, 24-26, and 26-28. Grace Barrett and Perri Neeld combined for 6 stuff blocks. Julia Nelson led the team with 8 kills. Jordan Butler led the team in setting. Kenzie Flora played outstanding defense. Ally Barker was solid offensively and defensively. The Bellefontaine varsity volleyball team fell to the visiting Falcons in 3 sets. Lily Palmer chipped in 2 aces and 4 assists. Emily Lamb added 3 kills and 2 blocks. Jordan Butler added 2 assists with 1 ace. Julia Nelson added 1 kill. Latoya Rogan contributed 8 digs. Read more

Football wrapup The Friday night recipe of stingy defense, a strong running game, and making all the right adjustments at halftime has lifted the Bellefontaine Chieftains to a 3-0 start after defeating the rival Urbana Hillclimbers on the road 28-0. “The focus was to play to our standard,” said Bellefontaine head coach... Read more

