Riverton sports digest: Top stories today

(RIVERTON, WY) Riverton sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

RHS golfer Parker Paxton discusses his success {PODCAST} (Riverton, WY) – Riverton High School has become fairly accustom to success on the golf course. Recently, a lot of that success has come from a youngster, now sophomore Parker Paxton. As a freshman, Parker won the 3A individual state golf championship besting former state champion Jaren Calkins of Lander by 3 strokes. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Riverton football coach Troy Anderson chats about season opener {PODCAST} (Riverton, WY) – Riverton High School football begins the 2021 regular season this evening with the defending state champion Cody Broncs in town. John Gabrielsen caught up with RHS head coach Troy Anderson to chat about expectations for the upcoming season. Kickoff tonight at Wolverine Field is set for 7:00... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Riverton Wolverines Football 0 Week VS Powell Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Read more

TRENDING NOW