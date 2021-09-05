What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Great Bend

(GREAT BEND, KS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Several students out; Hoisington district revises COVID protocols The USD 431 Board of Education revised part of their COVID-19 protocol Thursday morning after seeing a spike in students and staff members either sick or quarantined. Roosevelt Elementary School in Hoisington has been hit the hardest with 35 students out of school, including a full classroom. Of the 35 students, 12 are sick and 23 are quarantined because of close contact with a positive case. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Jail is still a COVID-19 cluster location The Barton County Detention Center and Central Elementary School in Lyons were listed as COVID-19 exposure locations this past week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Every Wednesday, KDHE publishes locations that have five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days.... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Zoo News: Alligators get a winter condo A new building may not be as exciting as a new animal, but it can be equally as important to the progress at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. Curator and Zoo Supervisor Ashley Burdick reported on the alligator building that was added this month near the alligator pond. As... Read more

LATEST NEWS