Trending sports headlines in Rock Springs

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Rock Springs-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rock Springs sports. For more stories from the Rock Springs area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Barrel Racers Post Great Times as They Head toward Finals ROCK SPRINGS — With finals coming in September, all riders were showing their best form during the Sweetwater Barrel Racing Series event on August 25. This led to the winning rider needing a sub-16 second run to claim the 1D barrel race competition. Rachael Myllymaki and her horse “Toon” clocked... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Barrel Racers Post Great Times as They Head toward Finals ROCK SPRINGS — With finals coming in September, all riders were showing their best form during the Sweetwater Barrel Racing Series event on August 25. This led to the winning rider needing a sub-16 second run to claim the 1D barrel race competition. Rachael Myllymaki and her horse “Toon” clocked... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Are State Title Contenders ROCK SPRINGS — Going into Friday night’s matchup between #3 Rock Springs Tigers and #1 Thunder Basin Bolts, there was no doubt that the game was going to be an indication of where the Tigers ranked among the other top 4A teams. Rock Springs came out on top over Thunder... Read more

TOP VIEWED