Rock Springs, WY

Trending sports headlines in Rock Springs

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 4 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Rock Springs-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rock Springs sports. For more stories from the Rock Springs area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rock Springs / sweetwaternow.com

Barrel Racers Post Great Times as They Head toward Finals

Barrel Racers Post Great Times as They Head toward Finals

ROCK SPRINGS — With finals coming in September, all riders were showing their best form during the Sweetwater Barrel Racing Series event on August 25. This led to the winning rider needing a sub-16 second run to claim the 1D barrel race competition. Rachael Myllymaki and her horse “Toon” clocked... Read more

Rock Springs / sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs / sweetwaternow.com

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Are State Title Contenders

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Are State Title Contenders

ROCK SPRINGS — Going into Friday night’s matchup between #3 Rock Springs Tigers and #1 Thunder Basin Bolts, there was no doubt that the game was going to be an indication of where the Tigers ranked among the other top 4A teams. Rock Springs came out on top over Thunder... Read more

Rock Springs / wyo4news.com

Bedard’s goal gives Cowgirl soccer road tie

Bedard’s goal gives Cowgirl soccer road tie

September 3, 2021 — The University of Wyoming soccer team earned a 1-1 tie on a rainy Thursday at North Dakota State in Fargo. Wyoming earned the tie when former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Alyssa Bedard scored in the 76th minute of the match. It was Bedard’s second goal of the year. The tie keeps the Cowgirls undefeated at 3-0-1 on the early season. Read more

Rock Springs, WY
With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

