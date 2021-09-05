Trending sports headlines in Shippensburg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 4 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Shippensburg sports. For more stories from the Shippensburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Shippensburg / fcfreepresspa.com

Shippensburg University sports: SU’s women motivated, ecstatic

Shippensburg University sports: SU’s women motivated, ecstatic

SU’s women soccer players are motivated and ecstatic to return to competition, and the first match is set for Friday. With the lost 2020 season on their minds, the Raiders used the extended break and this preseason to train harder than ever before. “Not having a season last year has... Read more

Newville / pennlive.com

Anthony Smith — at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds — runs for 3 TDs as Shippensburg takes Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring

Anthony Smith — at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds — runs for 3 TDs as Shippensburg takes Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring

NEWVILLE— Shippensburg and Big Spring have been playing the Little Brown Jug since 1956. The game has belonged to the Greyhounds, though, for the past decade. And that didn’t change Friday as Shippensburg rolled into Newville and rode 6-foot-7, 260-pound Minnesota commit Anthony Smith to a 34-14 win. Shippensburg moved... Read more

Shippensburg / cumberlink.com

HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns

HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns

Last year’s football season was weird in a plethora of ways. Condensed schedules, limited crowd capacity, masks on the sidelines and trimmed postseason fields, to name a few. For Shippensburg and Big Spring, the weirdest alteration may have been the absence from one another’s season slates. There wasn’t a crowning... Read more

Shippensburg / fcfreepresspa.com

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

