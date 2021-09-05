Trending sports headlines in Meadville

(MEADVILLE, PA) Meadville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

GAMENIGHT LIVE: District 10 football live updates, Sept. 3 The Meadville football team is hungry for a win tonight after last week's 50-48 non-region loss to Grove City. The Bulldogs will meet General McLane at home in a Region 5 matchup. Follow along for updates from that game, along with others from District 10 and western Pennsylvania. (It might... Read more

Meadville routs General McLane in Region 5 meeting MEADVILLE – Bender Field's public address system was inoperable for the first half of Friday's Region 5 football game between Meadville and General McLane. It prevented any excitable announcements to be made for any of the Bulldogs' big plays. There were many of them. Meadville totaled 41 points over the... Read more

Walker leads Dogs to 47-7 win against Lancers Brady Walker was feeling it all game. Walker opened the scoring with a 32-yard run up the gut for a touchdown early in the game. He followed that with a 37-yard scamper just a few minutes later to give Meadville a 14-0 first quarter lead. He added a 60-yard pick-six in the second quarter and a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth to give himself four total touchdowns. Read more

