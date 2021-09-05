Trending sports headlines in Meadville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Meadville News Beat
 4 days ago

(MEADVILLE, PA) Meadville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Meadville sports. For more stories from the Meadville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Meadville / meadvilletribune.com

GAMENIGHT LIVE: District 10 football live updates, Sept. 3

The Meadville football team is hungry for a win tonight after last week's 50-48 non-region loss to Grove City. The Bulldogs will meet General McLane at home in a Region 5 matchup. Follow along for updates from that game, along with others from District 10 and western Pennsylvania. (It might... Read more

Meadville / goerie.com

Meadville routs General McLane in Region 5 meeting

MEADVILLE – Bender Field's public address system was inoperable for the first half of Friday's Region 5 football game between Meadville and General McLane. It prevented any excitable announcements to be made for any of the Bulldogs' big plays. There were many of them. Meadville totaled 41 points over the... Read more

Meadville / meadvilletribune.com

Walker leads Dogs to 47-7 win against Lancers

Brady Walker was feeling it all game. Walker opened the scoring with a 32-yard run up the gut for a touchdown early in the game. He followed that with a 37-yard scamper just a few minutes later to give Meadville a 14-0 first quarter lead. He added a 60-yard pick-six in the second quarter and a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth to give himself four total touchdowns. Read more

Meadville / gopresidents.com

Men's Tennis drops match to Allegheny College

MEADVILLE, Pa. -- The Washington & Jefferson College men's tennis team fell to Allegheny College in a non-conference match with a score of 9-0 Saturday afternoon. The No.1 doubles team of Abhinav Yarramaneni (Mountain View, Calif./Los Altos) and James Gunn (Beaver Falls, Pa./Riverside) and the No. 3 doubles team of Nolan Rehrig (Jim Thorpe, Pa./Jim Thorpe Area) and Joseph Panhandeh (Murrysville, Pa./Greensburg Central Catholic) put together the best effort for the Presidents, as both doubles dropped 6-1 decision. Read more

Meadville News Beat

Meadville, PA
With Meadville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Meadville, PA
Meadville, PA
