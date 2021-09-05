Trending lifestyle headlines in Austin

(AUSTIN, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Austin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Austin area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

HHH sets celebration for 150th On Sept. 18, the Hormel Historic Home will honor the 150th anniversary of Austin’s most famous house that once belonged to the Hormel Food Corps’ founder. It’s going to be an opportunity to celebrate history and heritage. “I really want the town to come together to celebrate the history of... Read more

Austin Living: Pure Strength Mary Anne Duren creates soap business based on natural living — and goats. It’s a pleasant, sunny morning on the Duren farm in rural Mower County and Mary Anne Duren is leading a line of her goats to pasture. She baits some of them with freshly pulled pine boughs that... Read more

'Made in Minnesota,' and in high demand For Labor Day weekend, I asked a few antique shop owners what they have for “Made in Minnesota” items. Signs for Minnesota-made products are popular in bars and restaurants. Paul Larsen, Mantorville Square Antiques: “I have a Schmidt Beer revolving light at Mantorville Square Antiques. Schmidt Beer operated in St.... Read more

