CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Trending lifestyle headlines in Austin

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 4 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Austin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Austin area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Austin / austindailyherald.com

HHH sets celebration for 150th

HHH sets celebration for 150th

On Sept. 18, the Hormel Historic Home will honor the 150th anniversary of Austin’s most famous house that once belonged to the Hormel Food Corps’ founder. It’s going to be an opportunity to celebrate history and heritage. “I really want the town to come together to celebrate the history of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Austin / austindailyherald.com

Austin Living: Pure Strength

Austin Living: Pure Strength

Mary Anne Duren creates soap business based on natural living — and goats. It’s a pleasant, sunny morning on the Duren farm in rural Mower County and Mary Anne Duren is leading a line of her goats to pasture. She baits some of them with freshly pulled pine boughs that... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Minnesota / postbulletin.com

'Made in Minnesota,' and in high demand

'Made in Minnesota,' and in high demand

For Labor Day weekend, I asked a few antique shop owners what they have for “Made in Minnesota” items. Signs for Minnesota-made products are popular in bars and restaurants. Paul Larsen, Mantorville Square Antiques: “I have a Schmidt Beer revolving light at Mantorville Square Antiques. Schmidt Beer operated in St.... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Minnesota / startribune.com

Minnesota man comes up short in national mullet competition

Minnesota man comes up short in national mullet competition

The contest is over for Minnesota's mullet man, but he's keeping the hairdo. Curtis Wilson, the Austin, Minn., man who was a contestant in the USA Mullet Championships, ended up 11th place out of 25 finalists from across the country after online voting was tabulated last weekend. "I'm pretty humbled... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
45
Followers
215
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Lifestyle
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Austin, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...
the-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy