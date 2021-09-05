Trending sports headlines in Emporia
Emporia High volleyball 5-0 to start season
The Emporia High volleyball team improved to 5-0 to start the season with 3 wins Thursday. The Lady Spartans defeated Highland Park 25-7, 25-8. Topeka West 25-14, 25-15 and Junction City 25-7, 25-8. The Lady Spartans play at Topeka High Tuesday. Read more
Emporia High girls tennis team ties for 3rd place in Emporia Invitational
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in a tie for third place in the Emporia Invitational Thursday. Individually the doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished in 3rd place. The doubles team of Olivia Boettcher and Ashlynn Foraker finished in 7th place. In singles play, Darian Chadwick... Read more
High school football begins tonight
The high school football season kicks off all across the state tonight and area schools are ready to begin their individual quests for state titles. Emporia heads out on the road to take on Hayden in Topeka in what will be Keaton Tuttle’s first game as the Spartans’ permanent head coach. Hayden crushed Emporia 47-7 in last year’s season-opener, but the Wildcats were depleted by graduation last season and the Spartans should have a good opportunity to start this year off on the right foot. Read more
Emporia State football establishes Steve Henry Award
(ESU) Emporia State football today announced the establishment of the Steve Henry Award. Head Coach Garin Higgins says the Steve Henry Award will be given out at the end of the year to the Hornet football player that most exemplifies how Steve Henry led his life. Those characteristics include being... Read more
