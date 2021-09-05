Trending sports headlines in Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Emporia High volleyball 5-0 to start season The Emporia High volleyball team improved to 5-0 to start the season with 3 wins Thursday. The Lady Spartans defeated Highland Park 25-7, 25-8. Topeka West 25-14, 25-15 and Junction City 25-7, 25-8. The Lady Spartans play at Topeka High Tuesday. Read more

Emporia High girls tennis team ties for 3rd place in Emporia Invitational The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in a tie for third place in the Emporia Invitational Thursday. Individually the doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished in 3rd place. The doubles team of Olivia Boettcher and Ashlynn Foraker finished in 7th place. In singles play, Darian Chadwick... Read more

High school football begins tonight The high school football season kicks off all across the state tonight and area schools are ready to begin their individual quests for state titles. Emporia heads out on the road to take on Hayden in Topeka in what will be Keaton Tuttle’s first game as the Spartans’ permanent head coach. Hayden crushed Emporia 47-7 in last year’s season-opener, but the Wildcats were depleted by graduation last season and the Spartans should have a good opportunity to start this year off on the right foot. Read more

