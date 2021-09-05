Trending local sports in Mcalester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 4 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Mcalester sports. For more stories from the Mcalester area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Mcalester / sequoyahcountytimes.com

McAlester a fearsome foe for Sallisaw

Fill in the blank. McAlester High’s football team is ___________. Many words could fit into this blank. The Buffaloes (10-3) reached the Class 5A state semifinals in the 2020 season. They lost 28-21 to Bishop McGuinness. McAlester returns record setting running back Erik McCarty. He rushed for 1,966 yards in 2020. His 32 touchdowns is a school record. McCarty has received multiple scholarship… Read more

Sallisaw / mcalesternews.com

GAMEDAY: Buffs open up home slate against Sallisaw

There’s no place like home. McAlester will play its first football game of the 2021 season inside Hook Eales Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sallisaw. After last week’s 39-7 zero week victory over Broken Bow, coach Forrest Mazey said he was pleased with his team’s effort — but they’ve already been at hard at work improving upon that start. Read more

Mcalester / mcalesternews.com

HS FOOTBALL: McAlester dominates Sallisaw in historic night

McAlester scored a lot of points — but Caity Clark got the loudest ovation from fans. The senior kicker became McAlester's first female football player to score points in program history as the second-ranked Buffs rolled to a 57-6 win Friday against Sallisaw in the home opener at Hook Eales Stadium. Read more

Mcalester / mcalesternews.com

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: McAlester's Caity Clark

Here is the McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 1, brought to you by Oklahoma Healthcare Solutions. Made program history by becoming the first female player to score points in a McAlester game. Read more

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

