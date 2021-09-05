Trending local sports in Mcalester

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

McAlester a fearsome foe for Sallisaw Fill in the blank. McAlester High’s football team is ___________. Many words could fit into this blank. The Buffaloes (10-3) reached the Class 5A state semifinals in the 2020 season. They lost 28-21 to Bishop McGuinness. McAlester returns record setting running back Erik McCarty. He rushed for 1,966 yards in 2020. His 32 touchdowns is a school record. McCarty has received multiple scholarship… Read more

GAMEDAY: Buffs open up home slate against Sallisaw There’s no place like home. McAlester will play its first football game of the 2021 season inside Hook Eales Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sallisaw. After last week’s 39-7 zero week victory over Broken Bow, coach Forrest Mazey said he was pleased with his team’s effort — but they’ve already been at hard at work improving upon that start. Read more

HS FOOTBALL: McAlester dominates Sallisaw in historic night McAlester scored a lot of points — but Caity Clark got the loudest ovation from fans. The senior kicker became McAlester's first female football player to score points in program history as the second-ranked Buffs rolled to a 57-6 win Friday against Sallisaw in the home opener at Hook Eales Stadium. Read more

