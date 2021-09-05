CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Brainerd

Brainerd Daily
(BRAINERD, MN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Best (Wedding) Dog: Leo | Brainerd, MN

I love these images from Alexandra Robyn Photo + Design of Leo, the Golden Retriever, and his favorite people. Leo may not have known exactly what a wedding is, but it looks like he loved being a part of one. (I'm also in love with the building they got married in Brainerd, Minnesota!)

Gearing up, Minnesota grouse hunters will head out hopeful

Minnesota's ruffed grouse hunters are discounting the bad news of low spring drumming counts as they prepare for a season they hope will be salvaged by 2021's chick-friendly nesting conditions. "It's crazy how quickly the opener is coming up,'' said Ryan Smith, a hard-core grouse hunter from the Brainerd area....

The Center to host its BBQ dinner Sept. 10

Brainerd area residents won't be able to smell the succulent barbecue in the air just yet, but they can purchase tickets for the opportunity to sink their teeth into ribs in one week. The Center is on Sept. 10 hosting its 14th annual barbecue dinner, which is a fundraiser for...

'All American Road' offers unique views, bucket list destinations

Summer is almost over, so there's no better time to hit the road and, according to proponents, no better road than the Minnesota Great River Road. September is Drive the Great River Road Month. The Great River Road extends more than 2,500 miles from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico and offers the most diverse views of the Mississippi River along the scenic byway in Minnesota.

ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Minnesota State

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment "went well.". Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

