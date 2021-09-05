Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Brainerd
Best (Wedding) Dog: Leo | Brainerd, MN
I love these images from Alexandra Robyn Photo + Design of Leo, the Golden Retriever, and his favorite people. Leo may not have known exactly what a wedding is, but it looks like he loved being a part of one. (I’m also in love with the building they got married in Brainerd, Minnesota!) Read more
Gearing up, Minnesota grouse hunters will head out hopeful
Minnesota's ruffed grouse hunters are discounting the bad news of low spring drumming counts as they prepare for a season they hope will be salvaged by 2021's chick-friendly nesting conditions. "It's crazy how quickly the opener is coming up,'' said Ryan Smith, a hard-core grouse hunter from the Brainerd area.... Read more
The Center to host its BBQ dinner Sept. 10
Brainerd area residents won’t be able to smell the succulent barbecue in the air just yet, but they can purchase tickets for the opportunity to sink their teeth into ribs in one week. The Center is on Sept. 10 hosting its 14th annual barbecue dinner, which is a fundraiser for... Read more
'All American Road' offers unique views, bucket list destinations
Summer is almost over, so there’s no better time to hit the road and, according to proponents, no better road than the Minnesota Great River Road. September is Drive the Great River Road Month. The Great River Road extends more than 2,500 miles from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico and offers the most diverse views of the Mississippi River along the scenic byway in Minnesota. Read more
