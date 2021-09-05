Trending local sports in Murray

(MURRAY, KY) Murray sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Murray State University’s rodeo team continues with preparations for successful season MURRAY, Ky. — The Murray State University rodeo team continues with preparations for a successful season and building momentum for the program, coupled with support from University administration, the Hutson School of Agriculture, as well as generous alumni and supporters. Through a strategic planning process which began earlier this year,... Read more

Murray State routs Mississippi Valley State 35-0 MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Preston Rice had four touchdown runs to lead Murray State to a 35-0 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the season opener for both teams. Rice broke loose for a 28-yard score on the Racers’ third play from scrimmage and later added three TD runs from inside the 5. He finished with 81 yards rushing on 11 carries and was 10-of-16 passing for 157 yards. Cortezz Jones carried the ball 10 times for 107 yards. Mississippi Valley State was held to 162 yards of offense and didn’t cross midfield in the second half. Read more

Murray Bank Crosstown Classic Volleyball; Calloway maintains momentum with road win over Lady Tigers MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers’ volleyball team followed a big win against Christian Fellowship two nights ago by storming into Taylor Gymnasium and walking away with a straight three-set sweep of the home team Murray Tigers Thursday night. The Lakers (4-2) were a little sleepy in the beginning, falling... Read more

