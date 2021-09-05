Trending lifestyle headlines in Faribault

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FARIBAULT, MN) Life in Faribault has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Owatonna / southernminn.com

With only a handful of days back to school under their belt, Steele County school districts are moving forward with only recommending, not requiring, students and faculty wear masks — for now. Recent incidents in southern Minnesota have led to other schools implementing a variety of different mask mandates. Due... Read more

Faribault / southernminn.com

When you’re walking or driving in your neighborhood, how often do you look at the storm drains you pass on the street? Probably not very often. Storm drains are community infrastructure that help keep streets from flooding during a rainstorm. The also carry stormwater from your neighborhood directly to area stormwater ponds, or the Cannon River (also called the Standing Rock River by the Dakota people). Most stormwater ponds also drain to the Cannon River over time. Read more

Faribault / southernminnesotanews.com

State health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections Friday along with five new deaths. The deaths came from Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Todd, and Washington counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. The deaths involved victims in their 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Three deaths involved private residents, while the remaining two deaths came from long-term care or assisted living. Minnesota’s death toll now sits at 7,844. Read more

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

