South Lake Tahoe, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 4 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in South Lake Tahoe, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

South Lake Tahoe / abc10.com

WATCH: Mama bear, 3 cubs activate doorbell camera on South Lake Tahoe cabin

WATCH: Mama bear, 3 cubs activate doorbell camera on South Lake Tahoe cabin

The cabin is located on Koyukon Drive, less than a mile from the Caldor Fire and from a fire line crews have been working tirelessly to fortify along Pioneer Trail. Read more

Comments
avatar

I’m scared for him. He seems so unaware and unbothered. He’s just out walking around like “what?, I live here too and I ain’t hurting anyone “

6 likes 1 reply

avatar

He's probably very happy getting to walk around and observe the land that once belonged to all wildlife before man came along and built their cities and homes. Run free beautiful 🐻❤🙏😇

3 likes

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

San Diego / nbcsandiego.com

Pepe the Parakeet, 36, Rescued by SD Humane Society Officers After Being Left Behind During Caldor Fire's Evacuations

Pepe the Parakeet, 36, Rescued by SD Humane Society Officers After Being Left Behind During Caldor Fire's Evacuations

A pair of Humane Law Enforcement Officers from San Diego are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a 36-year-old parakeet in South Lake Tahoe after its owners fled the home due to the destructive Caldor Fire. San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) Officers Joy Ollinger and Sandra Anderson have been in... Read more

Comments
avatar

OH MY GOD. WHEN I WAS JUST 5 YEARS OLD I HAD A PARAKEET NAMED, PEPE,. WHO WOULD SING ALL DAY LONG!!

1 like 1 dislike

South Lake Tahoe / foxreno.com

Wildlife officials euthanize bear severely injured in Caldor Fire

Wildlife officials euthanize bear severely injured in Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — As the massive Caldor Fire approached South Lake Tahoe the first week of September, crews noticed an injured bear hiding behind a tree. The bear had burnt, tender paws. Quickly the bear earned the name "Tender" by officials. People on... Read more

Comments
avatar

so so very sad makes me want cry. am sure there was a lot of hurt animals

1 like

avatar

it is very, very sad. it must be very difficult for the firefighters, rangers and veterinarians, but they know that if they can't help an animal they can't let him suffer.

Comments / 0

 

