Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in South Lake Tahoe

WATCH: Mama bear, 3 cubs activate doorbell camera on South Lake Tahoe cabin
The cabin is located on Koyukon Drive, less than a mile from the Caldor Fire and from a fire line crews have been working tirelessly to fortify along Pioneer Trail. Read more
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
Pepe the Parakeet, 36, Rescued by SD Humane Society Officers After Being Left Behind During Caldor Fire's Evacuations
A pair of Humane Law Enforcement Officers from San Diego are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a 36-year-old parakeet in South Lake Tahoe after its owners fled the home due to the destructive Caldor Fire. San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) Officers Joy Ollinger and Sandra Anderson have been in... Read more
Wildlife officials euthanize bear severely injured in Caldor Fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — As the massive Caldor Fire approached South Lake Tahoe the first week of September, crews noticed an injured bear hiding behind a tree. The bear had burnt, tender paws. Quickly the bear earned the name "Tender" by officials. People on... Read more
