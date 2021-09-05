Nixa sports digest: Top stories today

(NIXA, MO) Nixa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Nixa sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

After big win, Joplin entertains Nixa In one of the most exciting games in the Show-Me State, Joplin edged Webb City 41-40 in Week 1 to become the first team to beat the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87. The Eagles also become the first team to... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Joplin holds off Nixa 28-25 in battle of ranked Class 6 teams After winning on a field goal as time expired in week one, there were no last-second heroics by the Joplin football team on Friday night. Instead, the Eagles simply took a knee. Joplin, ranked No. 4 in Class 6, came back from a 10-point deficit in the first half to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Ball-handling mistakes on kickoffs too much for Eagles to overcome at Kickapoo Remarkably, a historical evening for all the wrong reasons in the eyes of Nixa coach Evan Palmer nearly ended with the Eagles staging a miracle comeback. Nixa had several shots on goal in an effort to tie things up over the final few minutes, before bowing to Kickapoo 3-2 Thursday. Read more

LOCAL PICK