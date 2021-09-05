Nixa sports digest: Top stories today
After big win, Joplin entertains Nixa
In one of the most exciting games in the Show-Me State, Joplin edged Webb City 41-40 in Week 1 to become the first team to beat the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87. The Eagles also become the first team to... Read more
Joplin holds off Nixa 28-25 in battle of ranked Class 6 teams
After winning on a field goal as time expired in week one, there were no last-second heroics by the Joplin football team on Friday night. Instead, the Eagles simply took a knee. Joplin, ranked No. 4 in Class 6, came back from a 10-point deficit in the first half to... Read more
Ball-handling mistakes on kickoffs too much for Eagles to overcome at Kickapoo
Remarkably, a historical evening for all the wrong reasons in the eyes of Nixa coach Evan Palmer nearly ended with the Eagles staging a miracle comeback. Nixa had several shots on goal in an effort to tie things up over the final few minutes, before bowing to Kickapoo 3-2 Thursday. Read more
Milligan’s comeback story complete with Ozark victory at Republic
Quentin Milligan returned to Republic earlier this week for only the second time since suffering a torn ACL and torn meniscus at Republic a year ago. Ozark's 3-1 COC-opening win over Republic was actually Milligan's second trip to Republic in as many weeks. He and his teammates also played at Republic in a jamboree the week before. Read more
