Nixa, MO

Nixa sports digest: Top stories today

Nixa News Beat
 4 days ago

(NIXA, MO) Nixa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Nixa sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Joplin / joplinglobe.com

After big win, Joplin entertains Nixa

After big win, Joplin entertains Nixa

In one of the most exciting games in the Show-Me State, Joplin edged Webb City 41-40 in Week 1 to become the first team to beat the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87. The Eagles also become the first team to... Read more

Joplin / ozarkssportszone.com

Joplin holds off Nixa 28-25 in battle of ranked Class 6 teams

Joplin holds off Nixa 28-25 in battle of ranked Class 6 teams

After winning on a field goal as time expired in week one, there were no last-second heroics by the Joplin football team on Friday night. Instead, the Eagles simply took a knee. Joplin, ranked No. 4 in Class 6, came back from a 10-point deficit in the first half to... Read more

Nixa / ccheadliner.com

Ball-handling mistakes on kickoffs too much for Eagles to overcome at Kickapoo

Ball-handling mistakes on kickoffs too much for Eagles to overcome at Kickapoo

Remarkably, a historical evening for all the wrong reasons in the eyes of Nixa coach Evan Palmer nearly ended with the Eagles staging a miracle comeback. Nixa had several shots on goal in an effort to tie things up over the final few minutes, before bowing to Kickapoo 3-2 Thursday. Read more

Republic / ccheadliner.com

Milligan's comeback story complete with Ozark victory at Republic

Milligan’s comeback story complete with Ozark victory at Republic

Quentin Milligan returned to Republic earlier this week for only the second time since suffering a torn ACL and torn meniscus at Republic a year ago. Ozark's 3-1 COC-opening win over Republic was actually Milligan's second trip to Republic in as many weeks. He and his teammates also played at Republic in a jamboree the week before. Read more

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

