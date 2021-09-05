The lineup: Sports news in Mason City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MASON CITY, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Mason City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Mason City sports. For more stories from the Mason City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Mason City / globegazette.com

Game of the Week: Newman Catholic set to host West Hancock in big district battle

Game of the Week: Newman Catholic set to host West Hancock in big district battle

It's no secret that District 2 in Class A is filled with talented teams. Two of the top teams are set to do battle on Friday night in Mason City. The Newman Catholic football team will host West Hancock in a matchup that has major playoff implications in the loaded district. Read more

Mason City / globegazette.com

West Hancock's 'bulldozer offense' rushes through Newman Catholic

West Hancock's 'bulldozer offense' rushes through Newman Catholic

Despite sloppy conditions, the West Hancock football team made rushing the rock look easy on Friday night against Newman Catholic. The Eagles finished with over 330 total yards of rushing and rolled to a 32-6 win over the Knights in Class A, District 2 action in Mason City. “It was... Read more

Mason City / globegazette.com

Mason City / superhits1027.com

Friday September 3rd Local Sports

Friday September 3rd Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Spencer — pre-game 6:40, kickoff 7:00. 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman vs. West Hancock — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30. AM-1490 KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30-6:45; Clear Lake vs. Algona — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School... Read more

Community Policy