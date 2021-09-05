CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Ada sports lineup: What’s trending

Ada Voice
 4 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ada / kxii.com

Ada and Ardmore prepare for opening night showdown

Ada and Ardmore prepare for opening night showdown

ADA, Okla (KXII) - Ada and Ardmore will open their season with the annual Battle of the Cats rivalry game on Friday. It is opening night at Norris Field in Ada and the Tigers have high expectations this year. Josh Newby has several players coming back. Ada is always talented with a new head coach. Brad O’Steen taking over the program. Read more

Ada / adaathletics.org

Ada’s Caden Ross – Athlete Spotlight – Presented by Rib Crib

Ada's Caden Ross – Athlete Spotlight – Presented by Rib Crib

For Caden Ross, the expectations heading into the 2021 high school football season are nothing less than a state championship. The Ada senior defensive lineman is ready to go, as his Cougars take on Ardmore Friday night in their season opener. After a disappointing end to last season, Ross is prepared to take things further this year. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

Ardmore shuts out Ada 27-0 in Week 1

Ardmore shuts out Ada 27-0 in Week 1

The speedy Ardmore Tigers used several big plays and sped past Ada 27-0 Friday night at Norris Field. It was the season-opener for both teams. Ardmore, ranked No. in Class 5A, piled up over 400 total yards in the contest. The Tigers scored on each of their first five possessions of the game. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

Tigers open season tonight at No. 14 Harding

Tigers open season tonight at No. 14 Harding

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988. The East Central University football team will play its first Great American Conference game since the 2019 season Saturday against No. 14 Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas. Read more

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

