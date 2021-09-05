Ada sports lineup: What’s trending

(ADA, OK) Ada-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Ada and Ardmore prepare for opening night showdown ADA, Okla (KXII) - Ada and Ardmore will open their season with the annual Battle of the Cats rivalry game on Friday. It is opening night at Norris Field in Ada and the Tigers have high expectations this year. Josh Newby has several players coming back. Ada is always talented with a new head coach. Brad O’Steen taking over the program. Read more

Ada’s Caden Ross – Athlete Spotlight – Presented by Rib Crib For Caden Ross, the expectations heading into the 2021 high school football season are nothing less than a state championship. The Ada senior defensive lineman is ready to go, as his Cougars take on Ardmore Friday night in their season opener. After a disappointing end to last season, Ross is prepared to take things further this year. Read more

Ardmore shuts out Ada 27-0 in Week 1 The speedy Ardmore Tigers used several big plays and sped past Ada 27-0 Friday night at Norris Field. It was the season-opener for both teams. Ardmore, ranked No. in Class 5A, piled up over 400 total yards in the contest. The Tigers scored on each of their first five possessions of the game. Read more

