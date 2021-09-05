Trending sports headlines in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the North Platte area.

North Platte volleyball kicks off the 2021 season The North Platte volleyball team made its 2021 debut in the KCI Tournament over the past weekend and won one out of its five matches. The Panthers started the tournament off against two of the top teams in the conference, East Buchanan and West Platte. North Platte struggled against its conference foes as it lost 2-0 in both matches. Read more

Sports Shorts, Sept. 2 SIDNEY — North Platte finished 1-1 at the Sidney Tri on Tuesday. The Lady Dawgs defeated Sidney 16-25, 25-17, 25-23 and Ogallala downed the Lady Dawgs 25-15, 25-10. North Platte travels to Gering and Ogallala hosts McCook on Tuesday. Sutherland 3, Garden County 1. OSHKOSH — Sutherland defeated Garden County... Read more

Friday Night Sports Hero: Kayden Stubbs NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kayden Stubbs is a Senior Center and Middle Linebacker for the Maxwell Wildcats. Kayden is an integral part of the team not only on the field, but off the field as well. Stubbs began his journey with the game in third grade when his parents signed him up for football. Kayden and his parents made the drive to North Platte for him to play and then when he reached High School he began playing for the Maxwell High team. Read more

