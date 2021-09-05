Sports wrap: Dover

(DOVER, NH) Dover sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Roger Brown's Grid Picks: In Week 1, going with Exeter, Dover FRIDAY (7 p.m. unless noted) These could be two of the best teams in the division. Exeter, 17-12. Another good Week 1 game that could go either way. Dover, 20-13. This game should be up for grabs entering the fourth quarter. P/OR, 14-12. Spaulding at Concord. Expect first-year Concord coach... Read more

Here are 6 Seacoast high school football games in 2021 you won't want to miss The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday with Seacoast teams in action in both New Hampshire and Maine. There are some games that will be good, some games will be better, and some games that will be must-see for any high school football fan, even if they don’t have any direct connection with either team. Read more

