Dover, NH

Sports wrap: Dover

Posted by 
Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 4 days ago

(DOVER, NH) Dover sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dover sports. For more stories from the Dover area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Exeter / unionleader.com

Roger Brown's Grid Picks: In Week 1, going with Exeter, Dover

Roger Brown's Grid Picks: In Week 1, going with Exeter, Dover

FRIDAY (7 p.m. unless noted) These could be two of the best teams in the division. Exeter, 17-12. Another good Week 1 game that could go either way. Dover, 20-13. This game should be up for grabs entering the fourth quarter. P/OR, 14-12. Spaulding at Concord. Expect first-year Concord coach... Read more

Exeter / unionleader.com

Exeter / fosters.com

Here are 6 Seacoast high school football games in 2021 you won't want to miss

Here are 6 Seacoast high school football games in 2021 you won't want to miss

The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday with Seacoast teams in action in both New Hampshire and Maine. There are some games that will be good, some games will be better, and some games that will be must-see for any high school football fan, even if they don’t have any direct connection with either team. Read more

Seacoast Region / fosters.com

17 Seacoast volleyball players to watch in 2021

17 Seacoast volleyball players to watch in 2021

The Seacoast has long been a high school volleyball hotbed with local teams consistently making it to the end of the tournament road. That should continue this year. During a truncated COVID-19 season in 2020, Spaulding in Division I and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Division II were the highlighted teams as both advanced to their respective semifinals. Read more

Dover Journal

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dover, NH
Sports
Dover, NH
Government
City
Dover, NH
