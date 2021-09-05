Sports wrap: Dover
Roger Brown's Grid Picks: In Week 1, going with Exeter, Dover
FRIDAY (7 p.m. unless noted) These could be two of the best teams in the division. Exeter, 17-12. Another good Week 1 game that could go either way. Dover, 20-13. This game should be up for grabs entering the fourth quarter. P/OR, 14-12. Spaulding at Concord. Expect first-year Concord coach... Read more
Here are 6 Seacoast high school football games in 2021 you won't want to miss
The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday with Seacoast teams in action in both New Hampshire and Maine. There are some games that will be good, some games will be better, and some games that will be must-see for any high school football fan, even if they don’t have any direct connection with either team. Read more
17 Seacoast volleyball players to watch in 2021
The Seacoast has long been a high school volleyball hotbed with local teams consistently making it to the end of the tournament road. That should continue this year. During a truncated COVID-19 season in 2020, Spaulding in Division I and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Division II were the highlighted teams as both advanced to their respective semifinals. Read more
