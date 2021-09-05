Top Harrison sports news
Mountain Home 7th grade football falls in season opener
The Mountain Home 7th grade football team started its season with a 24-12 loss Thursday night at Harrison. Both of Mountain Home’s scores came on passes from Gaige Wilson to Gus Wilbur. The 7th Grade Bombers will return to action next Thursday at West Plains. Read more
MH freshman football team breezes past Harrison
The Mountain Home freshman football team had a successful night Thursday on the road. The Junior Bombers went to F.S. Garrison Stadium and beat up on Harrison 37-7. Read more
Goblins continue winning streak against Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME -- Harrison coach Joel Wells stated early in the week to get your popcorn and enjoy a good high school football game.When Harrison visited Mountain Home Friday night that was the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new... Read more
Bombers late rally falls short in loss to Harrison
The Mountain Home High School football team opened the season Friday night with a tough 28-21 loss at home to Harrison. Brad Haworth has the details. The Bombers had the ball inside the Harrison five yard line in the final minute when running back Robert Speer broke the line of scrimmage and looked like he might score when he was hit at the one yard line, lost the football which Harrison recovered, and then lied motionless for several minutes before being taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. He reportedly was able to move his arms and legs before leaving the field. Read more
