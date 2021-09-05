CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, AR

Top Harrison sports news

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 4 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Harrison-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Harrison sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mountain Home / ktlo.com

Mountain Home 7th grade football falls in season opener

Mountain Home 7th grade football falls in season opener

The Mountain Home 7th grade football team started its season with a 24-12 loss Thursday night at Harrison. Both of Mountain Home’s scores came on passes from Gaige Wilson to Gus Wilbur. The 7th Grade Bombers will return to action next Thursday at West Plains. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mountain Home / ktlo.com

MH freshman football team breezes past Harrison

MH freshman football team breezes past Harrison

The Mountain Home freshman football team had a successful night Thursday on the road. The Junior Bombers went to F.S. Garrison Stadium and beat up on Harrison 37-7. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Mountain Home / harrisondaily.com

Goblins continue winning streak against Mountain Home

Goblins continue winning streak against Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Harrison coach Joel Wells stated early in the week to get your popcorn and enjoy a good high school football game.When Harrison visited Mountain Home Friday night that was the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Harrison / ktlo.com

Bombers late rally falls short in loss to Harrison

Bombers late rally falls short in loss to Harrison

The Mountain Home High School football team opened the season Friday night with a tough 28-21 loss at home to Harrison. Brad Haworth has the details. The Bombers had the ball inside the Harrison five yard line in the final minute when running back Robert Speer broke the line of scrimmage and looked like he might score when he was hit at the one yard line, lost the football which Harrison recovered, and then lied motionless for several minutes before being taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. He reportedly was able to move his arms and legs before leaving the field. Read more

Comments / 0

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
71
Followers
203
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Harrison, AR
Harrison, AR
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting News#Harrison Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy