Top Harrison sports news

Mountain Home 7th grade football falls in season opener The Mountain Home 7th grade football team started its season with a 24-12 loss Thursday night at Harrison. Both of Mountain Home's scores came on passes from Gaige Wilson to Gus Wilbur. The 7th Grade Bombers will return to action next Thursday at West Plains.

MH freshman football team breezes past Harrison The Mountain Home freshman football team had a successful night Thursday on the road. The Junior Bombers went to F.S. Garrison Stadium and beat up on Harrison 37-7.

Goblins continue winning streak against Mountain Home MOUNTAIN HOME -- Harrison coach Joel Wells stated early in the week to get your popcorn and enjoy a good high school football game.When Harrison visited Mountain Home Friday night that was the ….

