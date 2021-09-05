CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana sports digest: Top stories today

(CORSICANA, TX) Corsicana-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Corsicana sports. For more stories from the Corsicana area, click here.

Navarro County / corsicanadailysun.com

Navarro Football: Bulldogs face national power Cisco in opener

Navarro Football: Bulldogs face national power Cisco in opener

Talk about jumping into the season ... Navarro's Bulldogs just have to make sure to pull that parachute cord on the free fall into 2021. The Bulldogs, who couldn't have chosen a much more difficult way to start their fall football schedule, are starting right at the top, facing the best team in their conference and one of the best in the nation. Read more

Rice / corsicanadailysun.com

GC Football: Rice falls to Groesbeck

GC Football: Rice falls to Groesbeck

RICE -- The Rice Bulldogs hung with the Groesbeck Goats early before faltering under a relentless Goat attack to lose 69-10 at home Friday night. The Bulldogs played their hearts out but couldn’t keep up with the bigger team. Ma’Quaa Smith opened the scoring for the Goats on a 32-yard... Read more

Frost / corsicanadailysun.com

GC Football: Frost wins 50-42 thriller over Meridian

GC Football: Frost wins 50-42 thriller over Meridian

FROST – The Frost Polar Bears won a wild 50-42 game over the Meridian Yellow Jackets Friday that featured 802 yards rushing between the two teams and a night for the ages by John Hendricks, who ran for 358 yards on 26 carries and scored seven touchdowns. Hendricks had touchdown... Read more

Kerens / corsicanadailysun.com

GC Football: Blooming Grove dominates in 51-6 win over Kerens

GC Football: Blooming Grove dominates in 51-6 win over Kerens

KERENS -- The Blooming Grove Lions scored on the very first offensive play of the game and never looked back as their offense and defense completely dominated the Kerens Bobcats 51-6 in a game played on Thursday night in Kerens. Blooming Grove senior quarterback Levi Hopper scored on the game's... Read more

Sports
