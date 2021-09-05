CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Portsmouth

Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 4 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portsmouth area, click here.

Portsmouth / newswatchman.com

12-year-old asks to be vaccinated for her birthday

PORTSMOUTH- On Lucy Roy’s 12th birthday, she found herself asking for something she never would have imagined a few years ago: She asked to get a shot. Specifically, she wanted to get the COVID vaccine. “I was ready to turn 12 so I could get mine,” she said. “I just... Read more

Scioto County / wsaz.com

SOMC offers COVID-19 treatment at home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Hospitals can be a scary place. A lot of COVID-19 patients would likely rather receive treatment at home. For some, that’s an option at Southern Ohio Medical Center. “It’s been a beautiful thing to be able to monitor them at home. Our goal is to... Read more

Scioto County / wowktv.com

Scioto County COVID-19 numbers remain high going into Labor Day Weekend

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Ohio Health Department (OHD), Scioto County added 101 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, which brings the total since the outbreak began to 8,575. 46 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to... Read more

Scioto County / wowktv.com

Scioto County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), 84 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Scioto County since last reported on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,474. 48 people have recovered in the county on Thursday,... Read more

