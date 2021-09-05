CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Clarksburg

 4 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Clarksburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Clarksburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Clarksburg

Eat N' Park location to permanently close

Eat N' Park location to permanently close

The Clarksburg Eat N' Park will be closing permanently on September 19. Read more

Clarksburg

PHOTO: WV Restaurant Honors 13 Fallen Servicemembers with Table Tribute

PHOTO: WV Restaurant Honors 13 Fallen Servicemembers with Table Tribute

A restaurant in Clarksburg, West Virginia, is honoring the 13 servicemembers who died in Kabul, Afghanistan, with a moving display. The Texas Roadhouse restaurant located on Emily Drive reserved a table with 13 chairs to represent the fallen heroes, WDTV reported Thursday. Each place features a card with the servicemember’s... Read more

West Virginia

Cash prizes awarded to fitness challenge participants in North View (West Virginia)

Cash prizes awarded to fitness challenge participants in North View (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On the steps of North View Elementary School Thursday evening, more than $2,000 was given to local residents who completed a 90 Miles in 90 Days Challenge as part of North View’s Healthy Harrison program. Jennifer Angiulli, North View’s Healthy Harrison community leader, presented $500... Read more

New York

Watch Now: Clarksburg Cider

Watch Now: Clarksburg Cider

Read more

